Auto StopLoss Defender

1

While you are trading, Auto StopLoss Defender doing all the routine work.

"Must have" for scalping. Best way to save account balance in case of force majeure.(Internet connection loss, power outage, sharp change in price direction)

The Utilite automatically adds a stop loss to open and pending orders that have no stoploss set.

The anti-requote system is built into the Utilite. That means  the stop loss will be registered anyway!

In the settings you can set any stop loss begin from 0.0001 (If your broker does not allow to set 1 pip, then the nearest lowest value is set)

Setting:

  • StopLoss_Percent - How Percent cource change (Default 0.1% ~ 100 pips EURUSD)


An extended version of the program is also available (Auto StopLoss Premium, you can set stoploss and takeprofit)


Demo version for test - https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/33312

tags: auto stop loss

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dp35
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dp35 2021.10.18 04:12 
 

Can't handle multiple trades up to 25+ trades at a time, it does not set a "Solid" stop loss level, the stop loss level blinks for all the trades. I trade using other company's money and they require a stop loss. I lost out because this did not register on a few of the active trades I had opened. Out of say 25+ trades a given time, at least 3 of them were closed without registering a stop loss due to this EA not working as it should.

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