Auto StopLoss Defender Demo

It's demo version of Auto StopLoss Defender, you can buy on page - https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/33106

or extended version of the program is Auto StopLoss Premium, you can set stoploss and takeprofit - https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/33111





Demo restrictions:

Stop-loss 0.10% for new order.





While you are trading, Auto StopLoss Defender doing all the routine work.

"Must have" for scalping. Best way to save account balance in case of force majeure.(Internet connection loss, power outage, sharp change in price direction)

The Utilite automatically adds a stop loss to open and pending orders that have no stoploss set.

The anti-requote system is built into the Utilite. That means the stop loss will be registered anyway!

In the settings you can set any stop loss begin from 0.0001 (If your broker does not allow to set 1 pip, then the nearest lowest value is set)

Setting: