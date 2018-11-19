Auto StopLoss Defender Demo

1

It's demo version of Auto StopLoss Defender, you can buy on page - https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/33106

or extended version of the program is  Auto StopLoss Premium, you can set stoploss and takeprofit - https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/33111


Demo restrictions:

Stop-loss 0.10% for new order.


While you are trading, Auto StopLoss Defender doing all the routine work.

"Must have" for scalping. Best way to save account balance in case of force majeure.(Internet connection loss, power outage, sharp change in price direction)

The Utilite automatically adds a stop loss to open and pending orders that have no stoploss set.

The anti-requote system is built into the Utilite. That means  the stop loss will be registered anyway!

In the settings you can set any stop loss begin from 0.0001 (If your broker does not allow to set 1 pip, then the nearest lowest value is set)

Setting:

  • StopLoss_Percent - How Percent cource change (Default 0.1% ~ 100 pips EURUSD)
tags: auto stop loss
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Tom Birk
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Tom Birk 2023.06.17 08:34 
 

Comes with no directions! I couldn't get it to work!

Dmitrij Petrenko
1942
Reply from developer Dmitrij Petrenko 2023.11.08 08:45
Its demo without setting directions, you need to see a full version product
[Deleted] 2019.01.14 07:38 
 

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