Flat Global

Description

The indicator of local flat for CCI and RSI indicators. Users can select financial instruments.

The indicator allows to find local flats in the following options:

Width of channels that is not more than certain range

Width of channels that is not less than certain range

Width of channels that is not more and not less than certain range

The indicator displays the middle and boundaries of the channel.





Purpose



The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading within an Expert Advisor. Values of indicator buffer of the double type can be used for automated trading:

Upper boundary line - buffer 0. Lower boundary line - buffer 1. Channel middle line - buffer 2. The indicator values based on Open prices - buffer 3. The indicator values based on High prices - buffer 4. The indicator values based on Low prices - buffer 5. The indicator values based on Close prices - buffer 6.

Values of the buffers must not be equal to EMPTY_VALUE.

Input parameters



Currency_Name - the name of the financial instrument. Indicator_Number - th number of the indicator. Bars_Number - the number of bars to be displayed in a separate window. Periods - indicator calculation period. MA_Method - averaging method for the MA of the basic indicator. Shift - the sift of the basic and calculation indicator relative to the price chart. Bars_Flag - a flag to allow display of the number of bars specified in the Bars_Number parameter: true - according to Bars_Number.

false - maximum available bars in the history. Bulls_Color - the color of the bullish candlestick. Bears_Color - the color of the bearish candlestick. Range Wide - range wide. Range Tight - range tight. Starting Length - starting length of flat in bars (range between 3 and 5).



