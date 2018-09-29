The Trend Confirm indicator is a set of indicators and a set of channel movements. The purpose of the indicator is to find a healthy trend and designed to confirm these trends. There are two channels in the trend. The blue channel line is used to confirm the ascending trend. The green trend line is used to confirm the downtrend.





How to use?

If the trend line in the indicator goes above the blue channel line, the trend is starting to rise.

If the trend line within the indicator falls below the green channel line, then trend is starting to fall.





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