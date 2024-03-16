Ranger EA MT4

Ranger EA is the advanced grid system which already works on demo accounts for months.

Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make a profit.

Link to the Signals live results

Link to the MT5 version

Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, CADJPY, CHFJPY, CADCHF  : Recommended timeframe: H1

Supported currency pairs: GBPCAD, GBPAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD  : Recommended timeframe: M30

  • Use recommended pairs only. There are two different set files for H1 and M30, contact me to send you

Requirements

  • The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But I advise using a good ECN broker
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously
  • With only 1:30 leverage I advise not to use higher than low risk settings on a less than $6000 account, otherwise you might have problems with free margin. With 1:100 leverage it should be fine with up to significant risk setting on a $1000 account

MM & Risk settings

  • Allow Opening a new Grid - on/off opening of new grids. It does not affect the already open grids
  • Lot-sizing Method - select the lot sizing method according to the risk you want to take: Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fixed lot" parameter, Dynamic Lots will use 'Dynamic Lot' parameter.
  • Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot for the initial trade.
  • Dynamic Lot (Balance/Equity based) - balance/equity to be used per 0.01 lot
  • Maximum Spread, in pips - maximal allowed spread
  • Maximum Slippage for a non-ECN acc, in pips - max allowed slippage
  • Maximum Symbols at a time - max allowed number of symbols that can be opened at the same time
  • Maximum Drawdown Percent - if current floating drawdown exceeds the specified % the EA will close open position
  • Close Orders in Profit in %
  • Close Orders in Profit in pips

Grid settings

  • Grid Distance - min. step in pips between grid(averaging) trades
  • Smart Distance - auto- adjusts the trade distance depending on market volatility
  • 2nd Trade Multiplier - multiplier for the 2nd trade
  • 3rd-5th Trade Multiplier - multiplier for the 3rd-5th trades
  • 6th- Trade Multiplier - multiplier for the 6th-.... trades
  • Maximum Trades - max number of grid(averaging) trades

Others

  • Trade Controller,  lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple currency pairs using a number of parameters and settings
  • ShowPanel - on/off Info-panel
    • You control all the main settings using a graphic panel.
    • You can close, minimize, and move the panel freely across the chart.
    • Settings can be adjusted inside the panel with just a few mouse clicks.
    • You can apply mass breakeven and trailing stop mechanism to secure your profit.
    • Hidden trailing stop-loss by account equity.
    • You can set it to trigger by timer (including recurring).
    • You can choose whether to count swaps and commission when calculating profit/loss.
    • The panel displays the current instrument's spread.
    • Two snapshots (free margin and equity) are available for advanced trigger conditions.
    • You can filter trades by magic numbers, instrument, and order commentaries.
    • You can combine as many conditions and filters as you like.
    • The panel can inform you about its actions via email and mobile push-notifications.
    • The panel automatically saves and loads its settings on timeframe change or platform restart, preserving your configuration efforts.
    • The panel scales properly on high-DPI screens (4K, for example).
    • You are free to browse and modify its open-source code.
    • Calculation inputs and results are displayed in a graphical panel.
    • The panel can be moved freely across the chart.
    • You can easily close or minimize it.
    • All calculation parameters can be adjusted inside the panel in one or two mouse clicks.
    • Entry, stop-loss, and take-profit lines can be dragged directly on the chart.
    • You can choose to set stop-loss and take-profit as distance in points.
    • Alternatively, you can set them as multiples of ATR (Average True Range).
    • If a take-profit is given, the calculator shows the potential reward level and the risk-to-reward ratio.
    • Supports pending and instant orders (easy switching).
    • You can even calculate risk based on a given position size.
    • You can see current and potential risk and reward profile.
    • Information about required margin is available in a separate tab.
    • The expert advisor can show the maximum position size based on available margin.
    • You can enter a custom leverage to calculate position margin based on it.
    • Detailed swaps (rollover interest) information is available in a separate tab.
    • Optional display of the point value for the calculated position size.
    • The EA automatically saves and loads its inputs on timeframe change or platform restart, preserving your configuration efforts.
    • Custom profiles restore panel's location, status, and settings.
    • Does not require any DLL imports.
    • Allows opening positions based on the calculations.
    • The calculated position can be divided into several trades with different take-profit levels.


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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
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Ranger EA MT5
Milan Zivanovic
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Ranger EA   is the advanced   grid system   which already works on demo accounts for months. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make a profit. Link to the Signals live results Link to the MT4 version Supported currency pairs:   AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, C
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