MAs Oscillator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The MA's oscillator indicator is a trend indicator consisting of moving average indicators. It was formed with 4 moving average indicators.
This indicator is used to find trends. It is also compatible with other indicators suitable for stretching. The indicator also has multi-time frame (MTF) capability.
Features
- There are two channel lines on the display.
- these are the channel lines 3.5 and -3.5.
- The 3.5 level is the overbought territory
- The -3.5 level is the oversold territory.
- The indicator has multi-time frame (MTF) capability.
Parameters
- TimePeriod - Time period setting.
- ma1 period - ma1 period setting.
- ma1 shift - ma1 shift setting
- ma1 method - ma1 method setting
- ma1 price - ma1 price setting
- ma2 period - ma2 period setting.
- ma2 shift - ma2 shift setting
- ma2 method - ma2 method setting
- ma2 price - ma2 price setting
- ma3 period - ma3 period setting.
- ma3 shift - ma3 shift setting
- ma3 method - ma3 method setting
- ma3 price - ma3 price setting
- ma4 period - ma4 period setting.
- ma4 shift - ma4 shift setting
- ma4 method - ma4 method setting
- ma4 price - ma4 price setting
- Showdays - speak backward count backward count.