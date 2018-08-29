FRIENDLY TREND

This indicator is based on the common saying in forex and stock trading that:"THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND"

It is easy to understand and follow; even newbies can achieve great trades out of it. It paints Green candles in an uptrend and signals BUY. It also paints Red candles in a downtrend and signals SELL.

The indicator DOES NOT repaint. It is good for any time frame and currency pair.

It can be used for Scalping, Day Trading and Swing Trading.

Friendly Trend gives push notifications and various alerts to email and mobile alerts. You can control the notifications.





NB:

Follow the indicator by the colors

Bright RED signifies strong SELL

Dull RED signifies weak SELL (so you may want to take profit or use trailing stop)

Bright Green signifies strong BUY

Dull GREEN signifies weak SELL (take profit or use trailing stop)

The colored line filters and confirms the trend.

WHEN LOADING THE INDICATOR, PLEASE DO NOT MAKE THE CANDLES TOO BIG

RECOMMENDATION:

For best results, get my other indicator called " CCI Signal" to confirm and authenticate Friendly Trend. They work together in a powerful manner.

Find it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/31365