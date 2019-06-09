Simple Day Trading Strategy SDT

VERY RELIABLE DAY TRADING AND SCALPING INDICATOR THAT CAN MAKE EVEN A NEWBIE PRODUCE TREMENDOUS RESULTS.

IT IS SIMPLE AND FAST, NO FANCY ON-CHART OBJECTS. JUST BUY AND SELL ARROWS. 

IT TELLS YOU WHEN TO ADD TO A POSITION AND WHEN YOU SHOULD CONSIDER EXITING.

THE BEST TIME TO EXIT ALL TRADES COMPLETELY IS ON OPPOSITE SIGNALS

GREAT PRODUCT FOR ALL TRADING STYLES (swing, day trading, scalping, etc).

JUST TRY IT ON ALL TIME FRAMES AND CURRENCY PAIRS AND SETTLE ON THE ONE YOU FIND COMFORTABLE.

Strictly follow the rules:

1. Buy only when buy signals (blue/green arrows) appear

2. Add more buys when indicator asks you to do so (it is optional, based on your trading balance and margin).

3. Deep blue STOP SIGN ( X ) means stop buying and watch current trades because trend is possibly changing. 

4. Opposite of the above holds for sell entries and possible exits.

5. Deep red or deep magenta STOP SIGN ( X ) means stop selling and watch open trades for closure because trend may be changing.

Contact me for help if you encounter any difficulty.

NB: the EA for this strategy is available privately. It is by far, one of my most reliable works. ENJOY TRADING!!!

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
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FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
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Experts
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Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
Indicators
FRIENDLY TREND This indicator is based on the common saying in forex and stock trading that:"THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It is easy to understand and follow; even newbies can achieve great trades out of it. It paints Green candles in an uptrend and signals BUY. It also paints Red candles in a downtrend and signals SELL. The indicator DOES NOT repaint. It is good for any time frame and currency pair. It can be used for Scalping, Day Trading and Swing Trading. Friendly Trend gives push notifications
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3.67 (3)
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Indicators
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5 (1)
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Follow The Line PRO MT5
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Indicators
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Indicators
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