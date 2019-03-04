Follow The Line PRO MT5

Follow The Line PRO

 

FOLLOW THE LINE (PRO VERSION)

This powerful indicator is the full and complete version of my free indicator called "Follow The Line". IT IS BASED ON the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes.


AVOID FALSE SIGNALS:

BUY ONLY when price closes above the green line and the green line is above the blue channel.
SELL ONLY when price closes below the pink line and the pink line is below the red channel.


If you have been using the free version, this is the time to move on (graduate) to this Pro version for great results in your forex trading.


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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
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FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
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Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
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FRIENDLY TREND This indicator is based on the common saying in forex and stock trading that:"THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It is easy to understand and follow; even newbies can achieve great trades out of it. It paints Green candles in an uptrend and signals BUY. It also paints Red candles in a downtrend and signals SELL. The indicator DOES NOT repaint. It is good for any time frame and currency pair. It can be used for Scalping, Day Trading and Swing Trading. Friendly Trend gives push notifications
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Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
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Line Break Indicator
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VERY RELIABLE DAY TRADING AND SCALPING INDICATOR THAT CAN MAKE EVEN A NEWBIE PRODUCE TREMENDOUS RESULTS. IT IS SIMPLE AND FAST, NO FANCY ON-CHART OBJECTS. JUST BUY AND SELL ARROWS.  IT TELLS YOU WHEN TO ADD TO A POSITION AND WHEN YOU SHOULD CONSIDER EXITING. THE BEST TIME TO EXIT ALL TRADES COMPLETELY IS ON OPPOSITE SIGNALS GREAT PRODUCT FOR ALL TRADING STYLES (swing, day trading, scalping, etc). JUST TRY IT ON ALL TIME FRAMES AND CURRENCY PAIRS AND SETTLE ON THE ONE YOU FIND COMFORTABLE. Stric
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5 (1)
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Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
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