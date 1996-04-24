Simple Day Trading Strategy MT5

VERY RELIABLE DAY TRADING AND SCALPING INDICATOR THAT CAN MAKE EVEN A NEWBIE PRODUCE TREMENDOUS RESULTS.

IT IS SIMPLE AND FAST, NO FANCY ON-CHART OBJECTS. JUST BUY AND SELL ARROWS.

IT TELLS YOU WHEN TO ADD TO A POSITION AND WHEN YOU SHOULD CONSIDER EXITING.

THE BEST TIME TO EXIT ALL TRADES COMPLETELY IS ON OPPOSITE SIGNALS



GREAT PRODUCT FOR ALL TRADING STYLES (swing, day trading, scalping, etc).

JUST TRY IT ON ALL TIME FRAMES AND CURRENCY PAIRS AND SETTLE ON THE ONE YOU FIND COMFORTABLE.

Strictly follow the rules:

1. Buy only when buy signals (blue/green arrows) appear

2. Add more buys when indicator asks you to do so (it is optional, based on your trading balance and margin).

3. Deep blue STOP SIGN ( X ) means stop buying and watch current trades because trend is possibly changing.

4. Opposite of the above holds for sell entries and possible exits.

5. Deep red or deep magenta STOP SIGN ( X ) means stop selling and watch open trades for closure because trend may be changing.

Contact me for help if you encounter any difficulty.

NB: the EA for this strategy is available privately. It is by far, one of my most reliable works. ENJOY TRADING!!!