Simple Day Trading Strategy MT5

Simple Day Trading Strategy SDT

 

VERY RELIABLE DAY TRADING AND SCALPING INDICATOR THAT CAN MAKE EVEN A NEWBIE PRODUCE TREMENDOUS RESULTS.

IT IS SIMPLE AND FAST, NO FANCY ON-CHART OBJECTS. JUST BUY AND SELL ARROWS. 

IT TELLS YOU WHEN TO ADD TO A POSITION AND WHEN YOU SHOULD CONSIDER EXITING.

THE BEST TIME TO EXIT ALL TRADES COMPLETELY IS ON OPPOSITE SIGNALS

GREAT PRODUCT FOR ALL TRADING STYLES (swing, day trading, scalping, etc).

JUST TRY IT ON ALL TIME FRAMES AND CURRENCY PAIRS AND SETTLE ON THE ONE YOU FIND COMFORTABLE.

Strictly follow the rules:

1. Buy only when buy signals (blue/green arrows) appear

2. Add more buys when indicator asks you to do so (it is optional, based on your trading balance and margin).

3. Deep blue STOP SIGN ( X ) means stop buying and watch current trades because trend is possibly changing. 

4. Opposite of the above holds for sell entries and possible exits.

5. Deep red or deep magenta STOP SIGN ( X ) means stop selling and watch open trades for closure because trend may be changing.

Contact me for help if you encounter any difficulty.

NB: the EA for this strategy is available privately. It is by far, one of my most reliable works. ENJOY TRADING!!!


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contact info : +923124445545 (WhatsApp) leave a massage if any question related to my product, or any suggestion. ------------------------------------------------ Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium Edition The Ultimate Spike-Catching & Liquidity System for Boom & Crash Take your synthetic indices trading to a elite level. Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium Edition is a high-precision MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered specifically to master Boom 1000/500/900/600 and Crash 1000/500/900/600 . Instead of chasing l
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
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This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
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FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
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Experts
The EA trades according to the specified trend. It only opens trades in the direction of the trend and changes direction once that trend changes. It has recovery function to offset any of the trades that goes into negative, seeking to close all in some profit or breakeven or minimal loss. Settings can fully be customized, whether for scalping or intraday purposes. DEFAULT SETTINGS OPTIMIZED FOR EURUSD, EURJPY and EURGBP. When testing, make sure the spread is not abnormal. The EA is versatile and
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Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
Indicators
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CCI SIGNAL This indicator is based on a custom CCI that is colored to reflect the trend. It was created with the idea in mind: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND". It is simple and easy to use. Even a newbie can understand and use it to achieve great trade results. Simply follow the colors. RED means SELL. GREEN means BUY. It DOES NOT repaint and can be used for Scalping, Day Trading and Swing Trading. It can be used for any time-frame and any currency pair. CCI Signal is highly reliable and provides pow
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LINE BREAK INDICATOR This is a semi-automatic indicator that shows buy and sell arrows when your trendline (or horizontal line) is broken. You must first draw your lines, it will alert you of breaks through email, pop-ups, etc. It is important that you use just two main lines to avoid confusion, because the indicator signals BUY when the upper trendline or upper horizontal line is broken, and it signals SELL when the lower trendline or lower horizontal line is broken. It can be used for any curr
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Indicators
VERY RELIABLE DAY TRADING AND SCALPING INDICATOR THAT CAN MAKE EVEN A NEWBIE PRODUCE TREMENDOUS RESULTS. IT IS SIMPLE AND FAST, NO FANCY ON-CHART OBJECTS. JUST BUY AND SELL ARROWS.  IT TELLS YOU WHEN TO ADD TO A POSITION AND WHEN YOU SHOULD CONSIDER EXITING. THE BEST TIME TO EXIT ALL TRADES COMPLETELY IS ON OPPOSITE SIGNALS GREAT PRODUCT FOR ALL TRADING STYLES (swing, day trading, scalping, etc). JUST TRY IT ON ALL TIME FRAMES AND CURRENCY PAIRS AND SETTLE ON THE ONE YOU FIND COMFORTABLE. Stric
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Indicators
CCI Signal   This indicator is based on a custom CCI that is colored to reflect the trend. It was created with the idea in mind: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND". It is simple and easy to use. Even a newbie can understand and use it to achieve great trade results. Simply follow the colors. RED means SELL. GREEN means BUY. It DOES NOT repaint and can be used for Scalping, Day Trading and Swing Trading. It can be used for any time-frame and any currency pair. CCI Signal is highly reliable and provides p
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Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
Indicators
Follow The Line PRO   FOLLOW THE LINE (PRO VERSION) This powerful indicator is the full and complete version of my free indicator called "Follow The Line". IT IS BASED ON the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. AVOID FALSE SIGNALS: BUY ONLY when price closes above the green line and the green line is above the blue channel. SELL ONLY when price closes below the pink li
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