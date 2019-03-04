CCI Signal For MT5

5

CCI Signal

 

This indicator is based on a custom CCI that is colored to reflect the trend. It was created with the idea in mind: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND".

It is simple and easy to use. Even a newbie can understand and use it to achieve great trade results. Simply follow the colors. RED means SELL. GREEN means BUY.

It DOES NOT repaint and can be used for Scalping, Day Trading and Swing Trading. It can be used for any time-frame and any currency pair.

CCI Signal is highly reliable and provides powerful signals.


NB:

Follow the indicator by the colors

  • Bright RED signifies strong SELL
  • Dull RED signifies weak SELL (so you may want to take profit or use trailing stop)
  • Bright Green signifies strong BUY
  • Dull GREEN signifies weak SELL (take profit or use trailing stop)

RECOMMENDATION:

In as much as this indicator can be used alone, you can combine it with my other indicator called, "FRIENDLY TREND".

The two when used together, confirms and authenticates each other to produce very powerful trade signals. They work together in that powerful manner.

The link to Friendly Trend is: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/31361








PLEASE CHECK MY OTHER PRODUCTS HERE:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/4fb974a7/seller#products





Reviews 1
Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2020.09.08 07:33 
 

Ein Indikator der gute Ergebnisse liefert. Zusammen mit Follow The Line kann man sehr gute Ergebnisse erzielen. Danke Oliver

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Btmm state engine pro
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5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
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5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Indicators
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Follow The Line MT5
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Indicators
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VERY RELIABLE DAY TRADING AND SCALPING INDICATOR THAT CAN MAKE EVEN A NEWBIE PRODUCE TREMENDOUS RESULTS. IT IS SIMPLE AND FAST, NO FANCY ON-CHART OBJECTS. JUST BUY AND SELL ARROWS.  IT TELLS YOU WHEN TO ADD TO A POSITION AND WHEN YOU SHOULD CONSIDER EXITING. THE BEST TIME TO EXIT ALL TRADES COMPLETELY IS ON OPPOSITE SIGNALS GREAT PRODUCT FOR ALL TRADING STYLES (swing, day trading, scalping, etc). JUST TRY IT ON ALL TIME FRAMES AND CURRENCY PAIRS AND SETTLE ON THE ONE YOU FIND COMFORTABLE. Stric
Reliable Scalping Indicator MT5
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Follow The Line PRO MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
Indicators
Follow The Line PRO   FOLLOW THE LINE (PRO VERSION) This powerful indicator is the full and complete version of my free indicator called "Follow The Line". IT IS BASED ON the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. AVOID FALSE SIGNALS: BUY ONLY when price closes above the green line and the green line is above the blue channel. SELL ONLY when price closes below the pink li
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Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
Indicators
Simple Day Trading Strategy SDT   VERY RELIABLE DAY TRADING AND SCALPING INDICATOR THAT CAN MAKE EVEN A NEWBIE PRODUCE TREMENDOUS RESULTS. IT IS SIMPLE AND FAST, NO FANCY ON-CHART OBJECTS. JUST BUY AND SELL ARROWS.  IT TELLS YOU WHEN TO ADD TO A POSITION AND WHEN YOU SHOULD CONSIDER EXITING. THE BEST TIME TO EXIT ALL TRADES COMPLETELY IS ON OPPOSITE SIGNALS GREAT PRODUCT FOR ALL TRADING STYLES (swing, day trading, scalping, etc). JUST TRY IT ON ALL TIME FRAMES AND CURRENCY PAIRS AND SETTLE ON T
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Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2020.09.08 07:33 
 

Ein Indikator der gute Ergebnisse liefert. Zusammen mit Follow The Line kann man sehr gute Ergebnisse erzielen. Danke Oliver

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