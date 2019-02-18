Follow The Line PRO

3.67

FOLLOW THE LINE (PRO VERSION)

This powerful indicator is the full and complete version of my free indicator called "Follow The Line". IT IS BASED ON the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes.


AVOID FALSE SIGNALS:

BUY ONLY when price closes above the green line and the green line is above the blue channel.
SELL ONLY when price closes below the pink line and the pink line is below the red channel.


If you have been using the free version, this is the time to move on (graduate) to this Pro version for great results in your forex trading.


Reviews 3
cjaiso
19
cjaiso 2020.12.24 15:44 
 

Great Indicator. I use it also with Noble Impulse Indicator for confirmations. thanks

steedchitra
573
steedchitra 2020.01.23 11:08 
 

I just baught your indicator and I really love it. simple and easy to understand. Good job Oliver!

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Indicators
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AW Trading Software Limited
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Indicators
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Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
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The EA trades according to the specified trend. It only opens trades in the direction of the trend and changes direction once that trend changes. It has recovery function to offset any of the trades that goes into negative, seeking to close all in some profit or breakeven or minimal loss. Settings can fully be customized, whether for scalping or intraday purposes. DEFAULT SETTINGS OPTIMIZED FOR EURUSD, EURJPY and EURGBP. When testing, make sure the spread is not abnormal. The EA is versatile and
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Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
Indicators
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Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
Indicators
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Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
Experts
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Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4 (1)
Indicators
RELIABLE SCALPING INDICATOR ( RSI ) As the name implies, this indicator gives reliable BUY and SELL signals on your chart. NO FANCY INDICATORS, NO MESSING WITH YOUR CHARTS. IT DOES NOTHING TO YOUR CHARTS EXCEPT TO SHOW ARROWS FOR BUYS AND SELLS. It DOES NOT repaint and has alerts and notifications which you can allow. It has chart notifications, mobile and email notifications and alerts. THIS INDICATOR PRODUCES ABOUT 85% ACCURATE SIGNALS WHICH IS VERY ENOUGH TO MAKE YOU PROFITABLE. RECOMMENDED
Market Predator 1
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
Indicators
MARKET PREDATOR 1  --------------------------------------------------- This powerful and reliable indicator is based on a custom trend following strategy. It does not signal against the obvious trend. No fancy and clouded charts. It is a simple but powerful BUY and SELL signals indicator. It is great for Day Traders and Scalpers too. Each currency pair works better with a specific timeframe so use the recommended timeframes with their respective pairs as below: PAIR   ||           TIMEFRAME ==
Line Break Indicator
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
Indicators
LINE BREAK INDICATOR This is a semi-automatic indicator that shows buy and sell arrows when your trendline (or horizontal line) is broken. You must first draw your lines, it will alert you of breaks through email, pop-ups, etc. It is important that you use just two main lines to avoid confusion, because the indicator signals BUY when the upper trendline or upper horizontal line is broken, and it signals SELL when the lower trendline or lower horizontal line is broken. It can be used for any curr
Day Break Indicator
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
Indicators
DAY BREAK INDICATOR NB: THIS INDICATOR SHOWS MUCH DETAILS AND CORRECT SIGNALS ONLY ON THE CURRENT DAY'S CHART. PAST CHARTS AND STRATEGY TESTER DOESN'T SHOW MUCH POTENTIAL. It is an indicator for the current day's market purposely. This is an arbitrary Asian support and resistance breakout indicator for the current day only. Signals are no more valid for the next day ONLY FOR SCALPING AND INTRADAY TRADING. It signals in the direction of only the intraday trend. It should never be used for swing
Simple Day Trading Strategy SDT
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
Indicators
VERY RELIABLE DAY TRADING AND SCALPING INDICATOR THAT CAN MAKE EVEN A NEWBIE PRODUCE TREMENDOUS RESULTS. IT IS SIMPLE AND FAST, NO FANCY ON-CHART OBJECTS. JUST BUY AND SELL ARROWS.  IT TELLS YOU WHEN TO ADD TO A POSITION AND WHEN YOU SHOULD CONSIDER EXITING. THE BEST TIME TO EXIT ALL TRADES COMPLETELY IS ON OPPOSITE SIGNALS GREAT PRODUCT FOR ALL TRADING STYLES (swing, day trading, scalping, etc). JUST TRY IT ON ALL TIME FRAMES AND CURRENCY PAIRS AND SETTLE ON THE ONE YOU FIND COMFORTABLE. Stric
Reliable Scalping Indicator MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
Indicators
Reliable Scalping Indicator   RELIABLE SCALPING INDICATOR ( RSI ) As the name implies, this indicator gives reliable BUY and SELL signals on your chart. NO FANCY INDICATORS, NO MESSING WITH YOUR CHARTS. IT DOES NOTHING TO YOUR CHARTS EXCEPT TO SHOW ARROWS FOR BUYS AND SELLS. It DOES NOT repaint and has alerts and notifications which you can allow. It has chart notifications, mobile and email notifications and alerts. THIS INDICATOR PRODUCES ABOUT 85% ACCURATE SIGNALS WHICH IS VERY ENOUGH TO MAKE
CCI Signal For MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
5 (1)
Indicators
CCI Signal   This indicator is based on a custom CCI that is colored to reflect the trend. It was created with the idea in mind: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND". It is simple and easy to use. Even a newbie can understand and use it to achieve great trade results. Simply follow the colors. RED means SELL. GREEN means BUY. It DOES NOT repaint and can be used for Scalping, Day Trading and Swing Trading. It can be used for any time-frame and any currency pair. CCI Signal is highly reliable and provides p
Follow The Line PRO MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
Indicators
Follow The Line PRO   FOLLOW THE LINE (PRO VERSION) This powerful indicator is the full and complete version of my free indicator called "Follow The Line". IT IS BASED ON the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. AVOID FALSE SIGNALS: BUY ONLY when price closes above the green line and the green line is above the blue channel. SELL ONLY when price closes below the pink li
Simple Day Trading Strategy MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
Indicators
Simple Day Trading Strategy SDT   VERY RELIABLE DAY TRADING AND SCALPING INDICATOR THAT CAN MAKE EVEN A NEWBIE PRODUCE TREMENDOUS RESULTS. IT IS SIMPLE AND FAST, NO FANCY ON-CHART OBJECTS. JUST BUY AND SELL ARROWS.  IT TELLS YOU WHEN TO ADD TO A POSITION AND WHEN YOU SHOULD CONSIDER EXITING. THE BEST TIME TO EXIT ALL TRADES COMPLETELY IS ON OPPOSITE SIGNALS GREAT PRODUCT FOR ALL TRADING STYLES (swing, day trading, scalping, etc). JUST TRY IT ON ALL TIME FRAMES AND CURRENCY PAIRS AND SETTLE ON T
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jmhuang
3144
jmhuang 2020.12.30 07:29 
 

not accurate. both lines show down but actually it rebounded sharply. not reliable.

Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
46183
Reply from developer Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah 2020.12.30 14:45
hello jmhuang, you need to use proper timeframe and settings like one of the most traded currency pairs. However, sorry for the bad experience. How may I help you so that you change your rating? Contact me
cjaiso
19
cjaiso 2020.12.24 15:44 
 

Great Indicator. I use it also with Noble Impulse Indicator for confirmations. thanks

steedchitra
573
steedchitra 2020.01.23 11:08 
 

I just baught your indicator and I really love it. simple and easy to understand. Good job Oliver!

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