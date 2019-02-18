Follow The Line PRO

CCI Signal Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah Indicators

CCI SIGNAL This indicator is based on a custom CCI that is colored to reflect the trend. It was created with the idea in mind: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND". It is simple and easy to use. Even a newbie can understand and use it to achieve great trade results. Simply follow the colors. RED means SELL. GREEN means BUY. It DOES NOT repaint and can be used for Scalping, Day Trading and Swing Trading. It can be used for any time-frame and any currency pair. CCI Signal is highly reliable and provides pow