CCI Signal

CCI SIGNAL

This indicator is based on a custom CCI that is colored to reflect the trend. It was created with the idea in mind: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND".

It is simple and easy to use. Even a newbie can understand and use it to achieve great trade results. Simply follow the colors. RED means SELL. GREEN means BUY.

It DOES NOT repaint and can be used for Scalping, Day Trading and Swing Trading. It can be used for any time-frame and any currency pair.

CCI Signal is highly reliable and provides powerful signals.


NB:

Follow the indicator by the colors

  • Bright RED signifies strong SELL
  • Dull RED signifies weak SELL (so you may want to take profit or use trailing stop)
  • Bright Green signifies strong BUY
  • Dull GREEN signifies weak SELL (take profit or use trailing stop)

RECOMMENDATION:

In as much as this indicator can be used alone, you can combine it with my other indicator called, "FRIENDLY TREND".

The two when used together, confirms and authenticates each other to produce very powerful trade signals. They work together in that powerful manner.

The link to Friendly Trend is: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/31361

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alexyt.chen1109 2019.01.13 12:22 
 

Is there a user manual or any tips for these two indicators (Friendly Trend and CCI Signal)?

Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
46183
Reply from developer Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah 2020.10.23 03:46
Hello, sorry for late reply. Please use the comments section for questions and suggestions next time for quicker response. Yes, I am making a video demonstrations and explanations for all the individual products I have on mql5 market. To your profit - Oliver
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