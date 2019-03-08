Line Break Indicator

LINE BREAK INDICATOR

This is a semi-automatic indicator that shows buy and sell arrows when your trendline (or horizontal line) is broken. You must first draw your lines, it will alert you of breaks through email, pop-ups, etc.

It is important that you use just two main lines to avoid confusion, because the indicator signals BUY when the upper trendline or upper horizontal line is broken, and it signals SELL when the lower trendline or lower horizontal line is broken.

It can be used for any currency pair and any timeframe without problems. It can be used for all trading styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing or Long Term Trading.

It is very simple and easy to use, even a newbie can make a great progress with it.

Contact me even you need anything.


NB: I have an EA(trading robot) based on this same indicator.

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The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
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