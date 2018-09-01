Signal Power System is an indicator that generates trade arrows. It generates trade arrows with its own algorithm.

These arrows give buying and selling signals. The indicator certainly does not repaint. Can be used in all pairs. Sends a signal to the user with the alert feature.





Trade rules

Enter the signal when the buy and sell signal arrives.

Processing should only be initiated when signal warnings are received.

It is absolutely necessary to close the operation when an opposite signal is received.

Or the user has to stop the damage and put the profit taking levels.

Currency pairs: Any

Any Time interval: M5,M15,M30, H1, H4





Parameters

Signal_Power - Signal size setting. The recommended setting should be between 2 and 10.

Signal size setting. The recommended setting should be between 2 and 10. AlertsOn - send alerts. If this feature is activated, it will be activated in other warning properties.

send alerts. If this feature is activated, it will be activated in other warning properties. AlertsMessage - send a message

send a message AlertsSound - sound alert setting

sound alert setting AlertsEmail - email alert setting. Send alerts to mail address.



