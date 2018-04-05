MMM Cci Mapped Time Frame GTT
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 12
MMM Commodity Channel Index Mapped Timeframe Strategy:
- The Expert Advisors uses its two built-in CCI indicators in 12 different timeframes to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions;
- You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. This way the EA will trade only on good hours.
General Inputs
- Closes orders with any profit of value (currency): this parameter works like the traditional Take Profit, but the difference is that you define its value in deposit currency, usually USD. If you do not want to use it, fill it up with 0;
- Take profit (order profit ceiling): this parameter is the traditional take profit. Positions will automatically be opened with this take profit value;
- Stop loss (loss limit): this parameter is the traditional stop loss. Its value is filled out with pips units. Orders will automatically be opened with this stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Lots volume to trade: fill in this parameter to define the volume of the orders of this currency pair;
- Trailing stop loss: this parameter is the traditional trailing stop loss. Positions will automatically be open with this stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Maximum number of simultaneous open positions: this parameter limit the number of simultaneous open positions of the current symbol if you use hedged accounts. Disabled if = 0;
- Minimum equity percentage to allow new positions: this parameter is used to define the minimum equity required to allow new positions in order to protect your equity;
- Maximum Spread to allow any Trade: defines the maximum SPREAD value allowed to your trading operations. Disabled if = 0;
- Magic Number: this parameter identifies the orders the EA is working with;
- Double lots volume on gain limit: se the maximum lot volume size to be increased as profit positions are closed; Disabled if = 0;
Bad time to trade (MARKET WATCH TIME)
- The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Mondays (0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
- The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Mondays (0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
- The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Tuesdays (0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
- The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Tuesdays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
- The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Wednesdays (0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
- The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Wednesdays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
- The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Thursdays(0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
- The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Thursdays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
- The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Fridays(0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
- The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Fridays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
Indicator's Inputs
- Power of CCI Multi Timeframe Mapped signal: the power of CCI signal;
- Price applied: the applied price used with the CCI indicator;
- CCI used Period: defines the period used by the CCI indicator;
- CCI shifts: the shift value used by the CCI indicator;
- CCI Upper Level: the upper band used by the CCI indicator;
- CCI Lower Level: the lower band used by the CCI indicator;
Warning! The default input values are already optimized for EURUSD at time frame M15, current spread and netted account mode with leverage 1:100 and initial deposit of US$ 100. Always use the strategy tester optimization to set the best values for your assets, time frame, spread and account mode. It is very important and strongly recommended for successful trading. Optimize the input values as your needs.