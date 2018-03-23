MMM Trader Pro ADX Bollinger MA

MMM ADX & Bollinger Bands & MA strategy:

  • This EA's strategy combines two built-in indicators to enhance its signals and decide to open a new order at the right time. There is an ADX indicator and you may choose its signal's strength and Bollinger Bands indicator confirms the trends and MA to check if the prices are deviating from its pattern. By joining both indicators' data and the moving average, it is possible to calculate quality signals, avoiding sudden market movements against your trading operations;
  • It is highly recommended for trend trading, however it also allows scalping;
  • Like all MMM products, it is also programmed to minimize your losses and protect your money from the hostile market. We have protections like Trailing Stop Loss where the stop loss may be moved near to the pair current price once the order has positive profit. You can also define the account minimum equity percentage required to send a new order;
  • You can define the orders limits of profits in currency value.


General Inputs

  • Closes orders with any profit of value over in currency: this parameter works like the traditional Take Profit, but the difference is that you define its value in deposit currency, usually USD. 0 - disabled;
  • Take profit (order profit ceiling): traditional take profit. Its value is filled out with pips units. Orders will automatically be opened with this take profit value. 0 - disabled;
  • Stop loss (loss limit): traditional stop loss. Its value is filled out with pips units. Orders will automatically be opened with this stop loss value. 0 - disabled;
  • Lots volume to trade: define the volume of the orders of this currency pair. This parameter is mandatory;
  • Trailing stop loss: traditional trailing stop loss. Its value is filled out in pips unit. Orders will automatically be open with this stop loss value. 0 - disabled;
  • Maximum number of simultaneous orders to open of this symbol: maximum number of simultaneous open orders of the current symbol. 0 - disabled;
  • Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new orders: minimum equity required to open new orders in order to protect your equity;
  • Equity Percentage to Stop Out: closes all pending orders if the equity level reaches this level. 0 - disabled;
  • Magic Number: orders the EA is working with;

Bad time to trade

  • Defines the starting hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): start of bad order open time (hour only) set values between 0 and 23, set it to -1 if you do not want to use this input;
  • Defines the ending hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): end of bad order open time (hour only) set values between 0 and 23, set it to -1 if you do not want to use this input;

Lots size variance inputs

  • Double Lots on Gain: if 'true', the EA will double the volume of the next orders after closing a profitable order of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 'false'. If set to 'true' works in Martingale mode.
  • Maximum Lot Size Allowed: defines the maximum lot size as the above input increases its size.

Indicators' Inputs

  • ADX used Period: period ADX is working on;
  • MA Period: period used on Moving Average calculations;
  • Shift used by the indicators: ADX and Bollinger Bands used shift;
  • Applied Price used: price used on ADX, Bollinger Bands and MA;
  • Bollinger Bands Period: period used on Bollinger Bands;
  • Bollinger Deviation: deviation used on Bollinger Bands;
  • ADX Signal Strength: ADX signal strength to allow trading.
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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Ayush V Jain
5 (4)
Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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TICK STACK LTD
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Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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