MMM Trader Pro ADX Bollinger MA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 23 March 2018
- Activations: 10
MMM ADX & Bollinger Bands & MA strategy:
- This EA's strategy combines two built-in indicators to enhance its signals and decide to open a new order at the right time. There is an ADX indicator and you may choose its signal's strength and Bollinger Bands indicator confirms the trends and MA to check if the prices are deviating from its pattern. By joining both indicators' data and the moving average, it is possible to calculate quality signals, avoiding sudden market movements against your trading operations;
- It is highly recommended for trend trading, however it also allows scalping;
- Like all MMM products, it is also programmed to minimize your losses and protect your money from the hostile market. We have protections like Trailing Stop Loss where the stop loss may be moved near to the pair current price once the order has positive profit. You can also define the account minimum equity percentage required to send a new order;
- You can define the orders limits of profits in currency value.
General Inputs
- Closes orders with any profit of value over in currency: this parameter works like the traditional Take Profit, but the difference is that you define its value in deposit currency, usually USD. 0 - disabled;
- Take profit (order profit ceiling): traditional take profit. Its value is filled out with pips units. Orders will automatically be opened with this take profit value. 0 - disabled;
- Stop loss (loss limit): traditional stop loss. Its value is filled out with pips units. Orders will automatically be opened with this stop loss value. 0 - disabled;
- Lots volume to trade: define the volume of the orders of this currency pair. This parameter is mandatory;
- Trailing stop loss: traditional trailing stop loss. Its value is filled out in pips unit. Orders will automatically be open with this stop loss value. 0 - disabled;
- Maximum number of simultaneous orders to open of this symbol: maximum number of simultaneous open orders of the current symbol. 0 - disabled;
- Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new orders: minimum equity required to open new orders in order to protect your equity;
- Equity Percentage to Stop Out: closes all pending orders if the equity level reaches this level. 0 - disabled;
- Magic Number: orders the EA is working with;
Bad time to trade
- Defines the starting hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): start of bad order open time (hour only) set values between 0 and 23, set it to -1 if you do not want to use this input;
- Defines the ending hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): end of bad order open time (hour only) set values between 0 and 23, set it to -1 if you do not want to use this input;
Lots size variance inputs
- Double Lots on Gain: if 'true', the EA will double the volume of the next orders after closing a profitable order of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 'false'. If set to 'true' works in Martingale mode.
- Maximum Lot Size Allowed: defines the maximum lot size as the above input increases its size.
Indicators' Inputs
- ADX used Period: period ADX is working on;
- MA Period: period used on Moving Average calculations;
- Shift used by the indicators: ADX and Bollinger Bands used shift;
- Applied Price used: price used on ADX, Bollinger Bands and MA;
- Bollinger Bands Period: period used on Bollinger Bands;
- Bollinger Deviation: deviation used on Bollinger Bands;
- ADX Signal Strength: ADX signal strength to allow trading.