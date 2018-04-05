Gekko Jade A Customizable EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
Instrument: works with forex currency pairs, futures and stocks.
Type: Scalper, Short Trade, Swing Trade, Day Trade, Buy and Hold.
Description
- Gekko Jade series are EAs designed to be versatile providing more than 50 input parameters to be combined in different ways;
- Allows Day and Position Trading;
- Allows control of trading time windows;
- Allows different types parameters and strategies for entering and exiting the market;
- Suitable for beginners and experts;
- Adapts to any timeframe;
- Allows configuration of slippage, commission and spread for more realistic backtesting.
Inputs
- General Setup: inform volume, maximum of entries per day, trading direction and profit target for the day;
- Timing Windows: inform time ready to trade, limit time to enter the market and time to close all positions;
- Indicators: choose between up to five indicators to confirm entry or exit (tringgering one or all of them to confirm a trade);
- Profit and Loss: activate different controls as: simple Take Profit, Stop Loss, Breakeven, Trailing Stop
- Metrics options: configure TP and SL based on pips, price, points, ticks, financial value, % of equity or % of entry price.
- Alerts: configure real time alerts by e-mail and mobile push notifications for important events;
- Backtesting setup: configure commission, spread and slippage and make your backtestings more realistic.
Available Indicators
- HiLo Activator: activate and configure HiLo Activator swings to determine strong entry and exit points;
- Relative Strenght Index: activate and configure RSI's boundaries to determine strong entry and exit points;
- Price vs. Moving Average Crossing: activate and configure the price vs. Moving Average crossings to determine strong entry and exit points;
- Two Moving Averages Crossing: activate and configure two different Moving Averages crossings to determine strong entry and exit points;
- High's and Low's Breaking: activate and configure "x" last bars highs and lows breaking to determine strong entry and exit points.
Recommendations
Be reminded:
- Stocks, forex and futures trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment;
- Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing ones financial security or life style. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading;
- Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results;
- Use the bots with caution:
- Before buying the EA, download the demo and perform tests;
- Before trading in real account, trade for a period of time in a demo account or in a real account but with reduced lot sizes.
Good Trades!
Donate part of your profit to good causes and humanitarian entities of your choice. "Money only comes if there's a purpose for you to earn it".