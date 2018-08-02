Night Envelopes

1
This trading adviser is designed for trading during a low volatility, when the majority of the population sleeps or rests. You can set up any trading hours (for example, from 23 pm to 9 am) and the closing hour of all open trades. Can make no more than 2 transactions in one direction, so that it is not critical for the deposit. To open trades uses the lines of the indicator Envelopes.

When testing and trading on the standard settings, be sure to optimize the trading time and transaction closing parameters (the last 3 parameters), since time zones can be different. In addition, optimization of most parameters should also be done after about 1-2 weeks or a month.

Input parameters

  • Lots - lot size (at 0 lot volume will be calculated from the percentage of free funds on the account);
  • Percentage of free money - the percentage of free funds for opening each new transaction (works at Lots = 0);
  • MaxSpread - the maximum spread for the opening of the transaction (for accounts with a floating spread, so that the transaction opens when the spread is not too large);
  • Magic - unique identifier (it is necessary to do it different if several advisers are launched in one terminal);
  • TakeProfit - Take-profit (in points);
  • StopLoss - stop-loss (in points);
  • TrailingStopValue - value of trailing stop in points (at 0 trailing is not used);
  • OrderComments - comment to the opened orders;
  • TradeEveryTick - trade every new tick (slows down the optimization);
  • EnvelopesPeriod - the period of the indicator Envelopes;
  • EnvelopesDeviation - deviation of the indicator Envelopes;
  • EnvelopesMethod - method for calculating the moving average indicator Envelopes;
  • EnvelopesPeriod2 - the period of the Envelopes indicator for the second transaction (0 - do not make the second transaction in one direction);
  • EnvelopesDeviation2 - deviation of the indicator Envelopes for the second transaction;
  • AdxPeriod - the period of the ADX indicator;
  • MinAdxLevel - the minimum level of the ADX indicator;
  • MaxAdxLevel - the maximum level of the ADX indicator;
  • Trading start hour - the hour of commencement of trade;
  • Trading end hour - the end of trading hours;
  • CloseHour - is the closing hour for all trades (you need to do more than one hour after the end of the trade).

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Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
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5 (2)
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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4.67 (3)
Experts
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Experts
The Expert Advisor looks for the bars followed by price rises or falls. It analyzes how often rises and falls occur after similar bars and makes trades based on that analysis. The market changes frequently but the EA is able to adapt to the changes performing analysis right during trading. Input Parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated based on the percentage of account free margin); Percentage of free money - the percentage of free margin to open each new trade (applicable when Lo
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Vincenzo Bisignani
1011
Vincenzo Bisignani 2024.05.28 17:48 
 

Ad oggi non ha mai funzionato sui miei conti credo che sia buggato. Risolvete !!

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