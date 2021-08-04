Scalping solution provided by top 5% world Professional Traders, verified for 20 years

Low risk

No scam

Never fired account => That's Sodobe Scalper

The EA best works for Gold XAUUSD with default settings, and the target price will be: rent $90/month, buy $900

Scalping only on M1 time frame, always fixed Take Profit = 5 ATR, Stop Loss = 8 ATR and auto close when over buy/sell to get highest win rate and lowest drawdown. The average holding time is only 45 minutes/trade

Scalping based on the statistical probability, AI, verified by Big Data for more than 300 million records and 20 years data of Gold.

Specification for Gold XAUUSD, 10 years backtest results:

- Trades number average: 12 trades/month

- Avg holding time: 45 minutes/trade

- Profit factor: 1.49

- Profit trades: 68%. Loss trades 32%

- More information: see screenshots below. We don't fake, scam or manipulate backtest, Swear to God!!!

Live signal:

Default settings https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1081719 broker Exness, pro account, spread 12 - 18

If you want to investor password, myfxbook account... for these live signals, please go to and follow our channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/SodobeScalper

Recommend:

- Spread: less than 20, lower is better. Recomended 10 - 15 of brokers Exness, LiteForex, IC Markets.

- Leverage 1:100

- Min deposit 100 USD

- Auto Lots: Yes

- USD per lot: default is 100, if less than 100 may increase the risk

Settings - recommended default settings:

Variable Value Explain == MONEY Managements ==





Auto Lots? Yes Auto lots based on Account balance + Credit USD per 0.01 lot, recommend 100, less than 100 is high risk 100 100USD is low risk, profitable, if less than then high profit, but the risk is gradually increase Max lots 50 Max lots if auto lots is enabled Fixed Lots (if Auto Lots is No) 0.01 Fixed lots for every trade == ATR (Average True Range) settings == ATR multiplier to Take Profit (spread <= 20 is 5, otherwise 4) 5 ATR of Gold, M1 often fluctuating from 0.2 to 2. So if 0.5 the profit will 0.5 * 5 = 25 pips. If spread of broker less than 20, this should be 5, overwise, this should be 4. ATR multiplier to Stop Loss 8 The same for Take Profit, and this is Stop Loss == MA (Moving Average) settings == Auto settings by AI? Yes Auto settings tested with AI, big data. If no, Sodobe Team will not support For Buy: MA hours to check price action (if Auto is No) 3 Number hours to check price, for buy order For Buy: MA price change (if Auto is No) 5 Number pips (x10) changes to check open buy order. Example 5 = 5 * 10 = 50 pips For Sell: MA hours to check price action (if Auto is No) 3 Number hours to check price, for sell order For Sell: MA price change (if Auto is No) 5 Number pips (x10) changes to check open sell order. Example 5 = 5 * 10 = 50 pips Not trade from 15.12 to 31.12 (always break trend) Yes Because the hafl month of end of the year some time break trends, so we should not trade in this time == ORDER options == Enable Buy order Yes Yes to enable Buy order, No to disabled Enable Sell order Yes Yes to enable Sell order, No to disabled

Answers and questions:

Q: why backtest is not x5, x10... accounts per month?

A: the best traders in the world only has a stable profit of 5 - 20%/month, with low risk

Q: why rent?

A: you can buy or rent. EAs good with long-term should have rent option.

Q: how long does it take to evaluate the effect?

A: 3 - 6 months, because the ratio of win/loss is 7/3, patience is required for trading

Q: for other pairs?

A: we only recommended for Gold in this time

Q: update, news and discussion for this EA?

A: yes, Sodobe team is working to update for optimization, the target of EA will same as our manually trading by this scalping solution, please follow us via this channel for any update https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/SodobeScalper