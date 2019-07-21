Alert Wick Scanner and Dashboard

WICK BAR ALERT!!!! WICK BAR ALERT!!!



Now you dont have to worry about going through each currency pair, your favorite stocks watch list or crypto to find WICK BAR CANDLES (also called LONG TAIL BARS). This indicator does everything for you.



This indicator has the capability to SCAN different CURRENCY PAIRS and TIMEFRAMES to give you LONG TAIL CANDLE (LONG WICK BAR) information through ALERT (MOBILE NOTIFICATION, EMAIL AND PUSH NOTIFICATION)



NOTE: If you are willing to scan more currency pairs along with many timeframes, you need to have a heavy system because the indicator would have to go through all the combinations to find you your preferred LONG TAIL CANDLE (WICK BAR) settings



PARAMETERS:



UseAlert: true/false

USEPushNptifify: true/false

UseSendEmail: true/false



SYMBOLS: You can add as many symbols as you want

NOTE: You have to add symbols along with a comma , in between each currency pair like GBPUSD,EURUSD,USDJPY. If your broker uses symbols in currency pairs, for example if the broker offers symbols EURUSD# and GBPUSD#, you can add like this EURUSD#,GBPUSD#,USDJPY#



TIMEFRAME: You can add as many timeframes as you want on which you want to check LONG WICK BAR of your symbols

NOTE: You have to add symbols with a comma , in between each timeframe alloted for example m15,m30,h1,h4

XT: Horizontal Position of the dashboard

YT: Vertical Position of the dashboard

Row Height: The height of the Dashboard

FirstColWidth: The width of the Column

OtherColWidth: The width of the Color of currency pair (Bearish or Bullish)



BULLISHPTN: The bullish pattern color. Default as LIMEGREEN

BEARISHPTN: The bearish pattern color. Default as RED



WICK BAR SETTINGS

UPWICK POINTS: The Amount in Points you want the candles to be filtered. If set to 200, candle with larger than 200 points in form of WICK will be highlighted

LOWERWICK POINTS: The Amount in Points you want the candles to be filtered. If set to 200, candle with larger than 200 points in form of WICK will be highlighted

METHOD: Keep this default settings to Separated







