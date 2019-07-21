Alert Wick Scanner and Dashboard

1

WICK BAR ALERT!!!! WICK BAR ALERT!!!

Now you dont have to worry about going through each currency pair, your favorite stocks watch list or crypto to find  WICK BAR CANDLES (also called LONG TAIL BARS). This indicator does everything for you.  

This indicator has the capability to   SCAN different CURRENCY PAIRS and TIMEFRAMES to give you LONG TAIL CANDLE (LONG WICK BAR) information through  ALERT (MOBILE NOTIFICATION, EMAIL AND PUSH NOTIFICATION)

NOTE: If you are willing to scan more currency pairs along with many timeframes, you need to have a heavy system because the indicator would have to go through all the combinations to find you your preferred LONG TAIL CANDLE (WICK BAR) settings   

PARAMETERS:

UseAlert: true/false
USEPushNptifify: true/false
UseSendEmail: true/false

SYMBOLS: You can add as many symbols as you want 
NOTE: You have to add symbols along with a comma in between each currency pair like GBPUSD,EURUSD,USDJPY. If your broker uses symbols in currency pairs, for example if the broker offers symbols EURUSD# and GBPUSD#, you can add like this   EURUSD#,GBPUSD#,USDJPY#

TIMEFRAME: You can add as many timeframes as you want on which you want to check LONG WICK BAR of your symbols 
 NOTE: You have to add symbols with a comma , in between each timeframe alloted for example m15,m30,h1,h4
XT: Horizontal Position of the dashboard  
YT: Vertical Position of the dashboard
Row Height: The height of the Dashboard
FirstColWidth: The width of the Column  
OtherColWidth: The width of the Color of currency pair (Bearish or Bullish)

BULLISHPTN: The bullish pattern color. Default as   LIMEGREEN
BEARISHPTN: The bearish pattern color. Default as RED

WICK BAR SETTINGS
UPWICK POINTS: The Amount in Points you want the candles to be filtered. If set to 200, candle with larger than 200 points in form of WICK will be highlighted
LOWERWICK POINTS: The Amount in Points you want the candles to be filtered. If set to 200, candle with larger than 200 points in form of  WICK will be highlighted
METHOD: Keep this default settings to Separated


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Satbieter
346
Satbieter 2023.08.05 18:38 
 

Absolutely not to be used. The signal is not supplied after candle closure. You don't get an answer either. Do not buy and save money is useful here. Too bad for my money.

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