Renko Builder GLX1


GLX1 Renko Builder Expert Advisor (EA) can create the Renko bar charts on any symbol. The Renko charts are generated as real-time custom symbol charts which can be further used for technical analysis with any MT5 compatible indicator. 


Find the free GLX1 Renko Euro Expert Advisor from here. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115074


Included Features:

  • Truly responsive Renko Charting on a custom symbol chart
  • Accurate automatic live chart update
  • Ability to attach any MT5 indicator
  • Ability to enable/disable Renko bar wicks
  • Ability setup Renko bar size using the ATR percentage or Fixed size


Input Parameters:

  • Renko Mode :  ATR_BASED_SIZE or FIXED_SIZE mode used to calculate bar size
  • History days count: Number of back days to generate Renko bars
  • Enable Renko Wicks : To  enable/disable Renko bar wicks
  • ATR Time frame : Time frame used to calculate the Average True Range(ATR) indicator value
  • ATR Period : Length of the  Average True Range (ATR) indicator 
  • ATR Percentage : Percentage of the  Average True Range (ATR)  value used to calculate the Renko bar size 
  • Fixed Size : Renko bar size if the Renko Mode is  FIXED_SIZE


How to Use:

  1. Open any symbol chart on MT5 platform and change the time frame to M1
  2. Add the  GLX1 Renko Builder Expert Advisor (EA) to that chart
  3. Change the input parameters as you need.
  4. After submission, It will open a new custom symbol chart with Renko bars.


Pro Tips:

The generated Renko chart is a custom symbol chart which means the symbol is not compatible with the list of symbols available in the Broker's server. You can resolve this situation by supplying the original symbol name when placing trades on the generated Renko chart. If you need to perform automated trading using a Expert Advisor (EA) on the generated Renko chart, make sure to supply the correct symbol name in MQL5 EA code.


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What Exactly Is A Smart Trading Tool? Smart Trading Tool   was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for   ORDER BLOCKS TRADERS .   It provides traders functionalities, such as: A Drawing Tool One-Click Trading Panel Automated Lot Sizes Calculation   based on your risk appetite & Money Management ( Watch this video , how this tool can help manage your risk per trade better!) Built in PRICE LEVELS (Fibonacci, Round Numbers, Daily hi-low, etc) Shows Trading
Footprint Secrets Orderflow Analyzer
Luca Sascha Schukalla
Utilities
The real‑time view of what is happening inside the market. Footprint Secrets brings detailed analysis directly into MetaTrader 5. It shows where volume is trading, how buyers and sellers are interacting, and how liquidity shifts as the market evolves. Designed for traders who want a precise, real‑time understanding of market behavior. Check out the free preview version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172398 Benefits for the Trader See the real activity behind price . Footprint ch
Global Investing FX Terminal
Santiago Nicolas Pla Casuriaga
Utilities
The Global Investing FX Terminal is an all-in-one FX dashboard for MetaTrader 5 — CB policy rates, CFTC COT positioning, carry rankings, economic surprises, options skew, retail sentiment, and correlations, thirteen panels in total — rendered on a single zero-flicker canvas overlay and refreshing every 10 seconds from one attached EA. No external software required. Professional FX analysis requires simultaneous access to data that normally lives in separate platforms: rate derivatives, governmen
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
Utilities
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
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Renko Euro
Eranga Thilina Dhanushka Gallage
Utilities
GLX1 Renko Euro   Expert Advisor (EA) can create the Renko bar charts on EURUSD or EURAUD symbols only. The Renko charts are generated as real-time custom EURUSD or EURAUD charts which can be further used for technical analysis with any MT5 compatible indicator.  If you want to create Renko charts on any symbol, please use  GLX1 Renko Builder   Expert Advisor from here.  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115077 Included Features: Truly responsive Renko Charting on a custom EURUSD or EURA
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