Multi Breakout Pattern

5

BEHOLD!!!

One of the best Breakout Indicator of all time is here.

Multi Breakout Pattern looks at the preceding candles and timeframes to help you recognize the breakouts in real time.
The In-built function of supply and demand can help you evaluate your take profits and Stop losses
SEE THE SCREENSHOTS TO WITNESS SOME OF THE BEST BREAKOUTS

INPUTS

MaxBarsback: The max bars to look back

Slow length 1: Period lookback 
Slow length 2: Period lookback
Slow length 3: Period lookback
Slow length 4: Period lookback
Slow length 5: Period lookback

TP Mode: No TP/RR TP/ Fibo TP
No TP: Selection of No TP would not put any Take profit targets 
RR TP: Take Profits according to Reward to Risk ratio set in TPonSLRR parameter
FIBO TP: Take Profits set according to Fibonacci Ratios in TPFibo 1, TPFibo 2 and TPFibo 3
TPonSLRR: The Take profits will be set according to Reward to Risk Ratio
TPFibo 1: Fibonacci level 1
TPFibo 2: Fibonacci Level 2
TPFibo 3: Fibonacci Level 3

Donchain Period: Settings for Stop Loss

PopupAlert: true/false
PushALert: true/false
MailAlert: true/false

Reviews 5
Farrukh Zia
16
Farrukh Zia 2024.10.19 18:56 
 

One of the best

Fahad Rafiq
18
Fahad Rafiq 2024.03.19 23:35 
 

Working Well on all time frames.

Fahad Idrees
130
Fahad Idrees 2024.03.19 01:32 
 

Best indicator

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Breakout Multi Indicator 2
Ammar Yaseen
4.75 (4)
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BEHOLD!!! One of the best Breakout Indicator of all time is here. Multi Breakout Pattern looks at the preceding candles and timeframes to help you recognize the breakouts in real time. The In-built function of supply and demand can help you evaluate your take profits and Stop losses SEE THE SCREENSHOTS TO WITNESS SOME OF THE BEST BREAKOUTS INPUTS MaxBarsback:   The max bars to look back Slow length 1:   Period lookback  Slow length 2:  Period lookback Slow length 3:   Period lookback Slow
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Ammar Yaseen
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The Indicator is based on Commodity Channel Index (CCI) coded on Volume. The concept is to try and analyze the movement of Volume and Price in a certain direction Concept: If the Price of the indicator moves below the threshold price, it turns RED indicating the direction downwards is getting strong. If the Price of the indicator moves above the threshold price, it turns GREEN indicating the direction upwards is getting strong. The moving average acts as a great filter to decide entry/exit poi
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Ammar Yaseen
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Trend-Filtered Breakout Signals This is a clean, signal-only indicator that marks potential entries directly on your chart with simple buy and sell arrows. It's built for traders who want clarity instead of clutter: no tangle of lines or oscillators to interpret — just a clear arrow when the conditions it's looking for line up. The indicator reads the market's underlying price structure, waits for that structure to be broken with conviction, and then confirms the move against the prevailing tren
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Ammar Yaseen
5 (1)
Indicators
BEHOLD!!! One of the best Breakout Indicator of all time is here. Multi Breakout Pattern looks at the preceding candles and timeframes to help you recognize the breakouts in real time. The In-built function of supply and demand can help you evaluate your take profits and Stop losses SEE THE SCREENSHOTS TO WITNESS SOME OF THE BEST BREAKOUTS INPUTS MaxBarsback:   The max bars to look back Slow length 1:   Period lookback  Slow length 2:  Period lookback Slow length 3:   Period lookback Slow
Renko Charting for MT5
Ammar Yaseen
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Renko indicator helps develop Renko charts on different symbols. Advantages Drag and drop the indicator on M1 timeframe of the symbol chart Realtime updates Indicator can be used for Expert Advisors and technical analysis Backtest your strategy using Renko indicator Parameters BOX SIZE: Input the number of box size. The box size reflects the difference of the symbol price. So, a 50 box size would reflect a 5 pip value difference in a currency pair symbol Show Wicks: If true , high or low of th
Mutiple Take Profits in MT5
Ammar Yaseen
Utilities
This EA is designed for MULTIPLE TAKE PROFITS options based on User's order management. ABOUT EXPERT ADVISOR: The expert advisor is designed to help user take multiple profits on single order. The multiple take profits can be allocated a fixed percentage based on user's preferences. The user is required to set an entry level in price and set target percentages and target prices. The stop loss and price to close options helps user in risk management. ADVANTAGES: Option of Taking Profits till
Support and Resistance with Trendlines
Ammar Yaseen
Indicators
This indicator would help you I DENTIFY different HORIZONTAL SUPPORT / RESISTANCE LEVELS AND TRENDLINES.  ADVANTAGES: Use up till 5 different levels of Support and Resistance Use up till 5 different trend lines  Use true/false options to display for Support/Resistance or Trend line Image PARAMETERS: nPeriod: the time period to decide  Limits: the candles limit to look back UseHorizontalLines: true/false option to display Horizontal Support and Resistance Lines UseTrendline: true/false option to
Utopia All in one EA
Ammar Yaseen
Experts
PLEASE MAKE SURE TO GO THROUGH THE UDEMY COURSE TO UNDERSTAND THE FUNCTIONALITY OF THIS EA (COMING SOON) UTOPIA - THE ALL IN ONE EXPERT ADVISER Utopia is all in one Expert Adviser and gives the trader multiple options to trade. There are thousands of options you can trade with this EA.  - Custom Manual Trading - Multiple Time frame entries - Multiple Currencies Trading - Hedging in multiple currencies option - Trend Trading option - Basket of Grid Option - Averaging Option - Martingale Opti
Alert Thrust Bar Scanner and Dashboard
Ammar Yaseen
Indicators
THRUST BAR ALERT!!!! THRUST BAR ALERT!!! Now you dont have to worry about going through each currency pair, your favorite stocks watch list or crypto to find BIG CANDLES (also called THRUST BARS ). This indicator does everything for you.   This indicator has the capability to  SCAN  different  CURRENCY PAIRS  and  TIMEFRAMES  to give you BIG CANDLE (THRUST BAR)  information through   ALERT (MOBILE NOTIFICATION, EMAIL AND PUSH NOTIFICATION) NOTE: If you are willing to scan more currency pairs
Breakout till Support and Resistance
Ammar Yaseen
Experts
BREAKOUT TILL SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE!!!! PLEASE CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR SET FILES (PLEASE DM me if you have any queries) As the name suggests itself, the EA focuses on BREAKOUT entries. As the theory behind a BREAKOUT is STRONG, the EA uses entries based on a Breakout or Breakdown along with these FEATURES ENTRIES: Entry is based on a breakout of a range or a trend change. The EA includes the parameters for BREAKOUTS. Smaller inputs means AGGRESSIVE traders and larger inputs means DEFENS
Alert Breakout Scanner and Dashboard
Ammar Yaseen
Indicators
PRICE BREAKOUT ALERT!!!! PRICE BREAKOUT ALERT!!! Now you dont have to worry about going through each currency pair, your favorite stocks watch list or crypto to find breakouts. This indicator does everything for you.  This indicator has the capability to  SCAN  different  CURRENCY PAIRS  and  TIMEFRAMES  to give you breakout information through  ALERT (MOBILE NOTIFICATION, EMAIL AND PUSH NOTIFICATION) NOTE: If you are willing to scan more currency pairs along with many timeframes, you need
Alert Wick Scanner and Dashboard
Ammar Yaseen
1 (1)
Indicators
WICK BAR ALERT!!!! WICK BAR ALERT!!! Now you dont have to worry about going through each currency pair, your favorite stocks watch list or crypto to find  WICK BAR CANDLES  (also called  LONG TAIL BARS ). This indicator does everything for you.   This indicator has the capability to   SCAN  different  CURRENCY PAIRS  and  TIMEFRAMES  to give you  LONG TAIL CANDLE (LONG WICK BAR)  information through   ALERT (MOBILE NOTIFICATION, EMAIL AND PUSH NOTIFICATION) NOTE: If you are willing to scan m
Investogenie
Ammar Yaseen
Experts
BEHOLDD!!!!!!! Investogenie is now in the Market. The Profound Algorithm designed in investogenie helps in scalping in the quiet time at night with a Stop Loss. The Markets conditions help the EA to decide taking the entries and exits at the proper time. Backtests and results are evident of the strength of the product.  Live results will be updated soon. RECOMMENDATION PAIRS: All Currency pairs TIMEFRAME: This is Designed on M5 only Use the set file in comment 3 or DM me LIVE MONITORING
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Ishtiaque Ahmed
120
Ishtiaque Ahmed 2025.04.18 21:19 
 

best indicator

Farrukh Zia
16
Farrukh Zia 2024.10.19 18:56 
 

One of the best

Gloria Sarpong
10045
Gloria Sarpong 2024.04.08 20:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fahad Rafiq
18
Fahad Rafiq 2024.03.19 23:35 
 

Working Well on all time frames.

Fahad Idrees
130
Fahad Idrees 2024.03.19 01:32 
 

Best indicator

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