BEHOLD!!!



One of the best Breakout Indicator of all time is here.

Multi Breakout Pattern looks at the preceding candles and timeframes to help you recognize the breakouts in real time.

The In-built function of supply and demand can help you evaluate your take profits and Stop losses

SEE THE SCREENSHOTS TO WITNESS SOME OF THE BEST BREAKOUTS



INPUTS



MaxBarsback: The max bars to look back



Slow length 1: Period lookback

Slow length 2: Period lookback

Slow length 3: Period lookback

Slow length 4: Period lookback

Slow length 5: Period lookback



TP Mode: No TP/RR TP/ Fibo TP

No TP: Selection of No TP would not put any Take profit targets

RR TP: Take Profits according to Reward to Risk ratio set in TPonSLRR parameter

FIBO TP: Take Profits set according to Fibonacci Ratios in TPFibo 1, TPFibo 2 and TPFibo 3

TPonSLRR: The Take profits will be set according to Reward to Risk Ratio

TPFibo 1: Fibonacci level 1

TPFibo 2: Fibonacci Level 2

TPFibo 3: Fibonacci Level 3



Donchain Period: Settings for Stop Loss



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