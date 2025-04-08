Breakout till Support and Resistance

BREAKOUT TILL SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE!!!!

PLEASE CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR SET FILES

(PLEASE DM me if you have any queries)

As the name suggests itself, the EA focuses on BREAKOUT entries. As the theory behind a BREAKOUT is STRONG, the EA uses entries based on a Breakout or Breakdown along with these FEATURES

ENTRIES:
Entry is based on a breakout of a range or a trend change. The EA includes the parameters for BREAKOUTS. Smaller inputs means AGGRESSIVE traders and larger inputs means DEFENSIVE traders. Please go through the details of the parameters given below

EXITS:
There are two different ways the EXITS are executed. 
1. The exits are determined by the TPs set as POINTS (three different TPs for different lots)
2. Nearest Support/Resistance. The EA would find the nearest resistance (in case of LONG) and nearest support (in case of SELL) for taking profits. TP1 would take place at the first resistance. TP2 at second and TP3 at third resistance. 
3. TRAILING STEP and BREAKEVEN options are also available in the EA
4. Moving Average crossovers and PSAR can also be used to close positions.

ADVANTAGES:
1. The Breakout entry itself is very powerful as the existence of a LARGE force is available at Breakouts. The internet is filled with strong theories of BREAKOUT strategies
2. Multiple EXITS strategies give this EA a huge benefit over other EAs. Any investor having good technical knowledge can gain massively from this EA.
3. The EA uses different FILTERS which can be used for further benefits. An investor can backtest them and gain better results using them.

LINK TO THE INPUT DETAILS:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/728373 

FEEL FREE TO CONTACT ME FOR BETTER UNDERSTANDING OF THE EA



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