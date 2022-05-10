Investogenie
- Experts
-
- Version: 11.0
- Updated: 10 May 2022
- Activations: 5
BEHOLDD!!!!!!!
Investogenie is now in the Market. The Profound Algorithm designed in investogenie helps in scalping in the quiet time at night with a Stop Loss. The Markets conditions help the EA to decide taking the entries and exits at the proper time. Backtests and results are evident of the strength of the product.
Live results will be updated soon.
RECOMMENDATION
PAIRS: All Currency pairs
TIMEFRAME: This is Designed on M5 only
Use the set file in comment 3 or DM me
LIVE MONITORING: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1465378
Investogenie is now in the Market. The Profound Algorithm designed in investogenie helps in scalping in the quiet time at night with a Stop Loss. The Markets conditions help the EA to decide taking the entries and exits at the proper time. Backtests and results are evident of the strength of the product.
Live results will be updated soon.
RECOMMENDATION
PAIRS: All Currency pairs
TIMEFRAME: This is Designed on M5 only
Use the set file in comment 3 or DM me
LIVE MONITORING: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1465378