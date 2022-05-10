Investogenie

BEHOLDD!!!!!!!

Investogenie is now in the Market. The Profound Algorithm designed in investogenie helps in scalping in the quiet time at night with a Stop Loss. The Markets conditions help the EA to decide taking the entries and exits at the proper time. Backtests and results are evident of the strength of the product. 

Live results will be updated soon.

RECOMMENDATION

PAIRS: All Currency pairs
TIMEFRAME: This is Designed on M5 only

Use the set file in comment 3 or DM me

LIVE MONITORING: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1465378




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BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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