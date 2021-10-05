Ultimate Breakout Indicator

5

BEHOLD!!!

One of the best Breakout Indicator of all time is here.

Multi Breakout Pattern looks at the preceding candles and timeframes to help you recognize the breakouts in real time.
The In-built function of supply and demand can help you evaluate your take profits and Stop losses
SEE THE SCREENSHOTS TO WITNESS SOME OF THE BEST BREAKOUTS

INPUTS

MaxBarsback: The max bars to look back

Slow length 1: Period lookback 
Slow length 2: Period lookback
Slow length 3: Period lookback
Slow length 4: Period lookback
Slow length 5: Period lookback

TP Mode: No TP/RR TP/ Fibo TP
No TP: Selection of No TP would not put any Take profit targets 
RR TP: Take Profits according to Reward to Risk ratio set in TPonSLRR parameter
FIBO TP: Take Profits set according to Fibonacci Ratios in TPFibo 1, TPFibo 2 and TPFibo 3
TPonSLRR: The Take profits will be set according to Reward to Risk Ratio
TPFibo 1: Fibonacci level 1
TPFibo 2: Fibonacci Level 2
TPFibo 3: Fibonacci Level 3

Donchain Period: Settings for Stop Loss

PopupAlert: true/false
PushALert: true/false
MailAlert: true/false


Reviews 1
Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.03.26 04:44 
 

Good work!

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Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
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BEHOLD!!! One of the best Breakout Indicator of all time is here. Multi Breakout Pattern looks at the preceding candles and timeframes to help you recognize the breakouts in real time. The In-built function of supply and demand can help you evaluate your take profits and Stop losses SEE THE SCREENSHOTS TO WITNESS SOME OF THE BEST BREAKOUTS INPUTS MaxBarsback:   The max bars to look back Slow length 1:   Period lookback  Slow length 2:  Period lookback Slow length 3:   Period lookback Slow
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BEHOLD!!! One of the best Breakout Indicator of all time is here. Multi Breakout Pattern looks at the preceding candles and timeframes to help you recognize the breakouts in real time. The In-built function of supply and demand can help you evaluate your take profits and Stop losses SEE THE SCREENSHOTS TO WITNESS SOME OF THE BEST BREAKOUTS INPUTS MaxBarsback: The max bars to look back Slow length 1: Period lookback  Slow length 2:  Period lookback Slow length 3: Period lookback Slow leng
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Indicators
This indicator would help you I DENTIFY different HORIZONTAL SUPPORT / RESISTANCE LEVELS AND TRENDLINES.  ADVANTAGES: Use up till 5 different levels of Support and Resistance Use up till 5 different trend lines  Use true/false options to display for Support/Resistance or Trend line Image PARAMETERS: nPeriod: the time period to decide  Limits: the candles limit to look back UseHorizontalLines: true/false option to display Horizontal Support and Resistance Lines UseTrendline: true/false option to
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PLEASE MAKE SURE TO GO THROUGH THE UDEMY COURSE TO UNDERSTAND THE FUNCTIONALITY OF THIS EA (COMING SOON) UTOPIA - THE ALL IN ONE EXPERT ADVISER Utopia is all in one Expert Adviser and gives the trader multiple options to trade. There are thousands of options you can trade with this EA.  - Custom Manual Trading - Multiple Time frame entries - Multiple Currencies Trading - Hedging in multiple currencies option - Trend Trading option - Basket of Grid Option - Averaging Option - Martingale Opti
Alert Thrust Bar Scanner and Dashboard
Ammar Yaseen
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THRUST BAR ALERT!!!! THRUST BAR ALERT!!! Now you dont have to worry about going through each currency pair, your favorite stocks watch list or crypto to find BIG CANDLES (also called THRUST BARS ). This indicator does everything for you.   This indicator has the capability to  SCAN  different  CURRENCY PAIRS  and  TIMEFRAMES  to give you BIG CANDLE (THRUST BAR)  information through   ALERT (MOBILE NOTIFICATION, EMAIL AND PUSH NOTIFICATION) NOTE: If you are willing to scan more currency pairs
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Ammar Yaseen
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BREAKOUT TILL SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE!!!! PLEASE CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR SET FILES (PLEASE DM me if you have any queries) As the name suggests itself, the EA focuses on BREAKOUT entries. As the theory behind a BREAKOUT is STRONG, the EA uses entries based on a Breakout or Breakdown along with these FEATURES ENTRIES: Entry is based on a breakout of a range or a trend change. The EA includes the parameters for BREAKOUTS. Smaller inputs means AGGRESSIVE traders and larger inputs means DEFENS
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PRICE BREAKOUT ALERT!!!! PRICE BREAKOUT ALERT!!! Now you dont have to worry about going through each currency pair, your favorite stocks watch list or crypto to find breakouts. This indicator does everything for you.  This indicator has the capability to  SCAN  different  CURRENCY PAIRS  and  TIMEFRAMES  to give you breakout information through  ALERT (MOBILE NOTIFICATION, EMAIL AND PUSH NOTIFICATION) NOTE: If you are willing to scan more currency pairs along with many timeframes, you need
Alert Wick Scanner and Dashboard
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Indicators
WICK BAR ALERT!!!! WICK BAR ALERT!!! Now you dont have to worry about going through each currency pair, your favorite stocks watch list or crypto to find  WICK BAR CANDLES  (also called  LONG TAIL BARS ). This indicator does everything for you.   This indicator has the capability to   SCAN  different  CURRENCY PAIRS  and  TIMEFRAMES  to give you  LONG TAIL CANDLE (LONG WICK BAR)  information through   ALERT (MOBILE NOTIFICATION, EMAIL AND PUSH NOTIFICATION) NOTE: If you are willing to scan m
Investogenie
Ammar Yaseen
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BEHOLDD!!!!!!! Investogenie is now in the Market. The Profound Algorithm designed in investogenie helps in scalping in the quiet time at night with a Stop Loss. The Markets conditions help the EA to decide taking the entries and exits at the proper time. Backtests and results are evident of the strength of the product.  Live results will be updated soon. RECOMMENDATION PAIRS: All Currency pairs TIMEFRAME: This is Designed on M5 only Use the set file in comment 3 or DM me LIVE MONITORING
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Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.03.26 04:44 
 

Good work!

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