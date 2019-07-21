Alert Breakout Scanner and Dashboard

PRICE BREAKOUT ALERT!!!! PRICE BREAKOUT ALERT!!!



Now you dont have to worry about going through each currency pair, your favorite stocks watch list or crypto to find breakouts. This indicator does everything for you.



This indicator has the capability to SCAN different CURRENCY PAIRS and TIMEFRAMES to give you breakout information through ALERT (MOBILE NOTIFICATION, EMAIL AND PUSH NOTIFICATION)



NOTE: If you are willing to scan more currency pairs along with many timeframes, you need to have a heavy system because the indicator would have to go through all the combinations to find you your preferred BREAKOUT settings



PARAMETERS:



UseAlert: true/false

USEPushNptifify: true/false

UseSendEmail: true/false



SYMBOLS: You can add as many symbols as you want

NOTE: You have to add symbols along with a comma , in between each currency pair like GBPUSD,EURUSD,USDJPY. If your broker uses symbols in currency pairs, for example if the broker offers symbols EURUSD# and GBPUSD#, you can add like this EURUSD#,GBPUSD#,USDJPY#



TIMEFRAME: You can add as many timeframes as you want on which you want to check breakouts of your symbols

NOTE: You have to add symbols with a comma , in between each timeframe alloted for example m15,m30,h1,h4

XT: Horizontal Position of the dashboard

YT: Vertical Position of the dashboard

Row Height: The height of the Dashboard

FirstColWidth: The width of the Column

OtherColWidth: The width of the Color of currency pair (Bearish or Bullish)



BULLISHPTN: The bullish pattern color. Default as LIMEGREEN

BEARISHPTN: The bearish pattern color. Default as RED



BREAKOUT INDICATOR SETTINGS

FAST LENGTH: The fast length of breakout pattern

SLOW LENGTH: The slow length of breakout pattern



