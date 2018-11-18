CCI coded Volume Indicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
The Indicator is based on Commodity Channel Index (CCI) coded on Volume. The concept is to try and analyze the movement of Volume and Price in a certain direction
Concept:
If the Price of the indicator moves below the threshold price, it turns RED indicating the direction downwards is getting strong.
If the Price of the indicator moves above the threshold price, it turns GREEN indicating the direction upwards is getting strong.
The moving average acts as a great filter to decide entry/exit points
Concept:
If the Price of the indicator moves below the threshold price, it turns RED indicating the direction downwards is getting strong.
If the Price of the indicator moves above the threshold price, it turns GREEN indicating the direction upwards is getting strong.
The moving average acts as a great filter to decide entry/exit points
Awesome indicator.... Thanks.