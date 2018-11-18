CCI coded Volume Indicator

5
The Indicator is based on Commodity Channel Index (CCI) coded on Volume. The concept is to try and analyze the movement of Volume and Price in a certain direction

Concept:
If the Price of the indicator moves below the threshold price, it turns RED indicating the direction downwards is getting strong.
If the Price of the indicator moves above the threshold price, it turns GREEN indicating the direction upwards is getting strong.
The moving average acts as a great filter to decide entry/exit points

Reviews 3
Husin Nanang
108
Husin Nanang 2026.07.12 11:37 
 

Awesome indicator.... Thanks.

Thao Hoang
38
Thao Hoang 2025.06.17 05:56 
 

good

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2019.07.29 01:51 
 

Good.

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We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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Husin Nanang
108
Husin Nanang 2026.07.12 11:37 
 

Awesome indicator.... Thanks.

Thao Hoang
38
Thao Hoang 2025.06.17 05:56 
 

good

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2019.07.29 01:51 
 

Good.

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