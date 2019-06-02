Utopia All in one EA

PLEASE MAKE SURE TO GO THROUGH THE UDEMY COURSE TO UNDERSTAND THE FUNCTIONALITY OF THIS EA (COMING SOON)



UTOPIA - THE ALL IN ONE EXPERT ADVISER



Utopia is all in one Expert Adviser and gives the trader multiple options to trade. There are thousands of options you can trade with this EA.



- Custom Manual Trading

- Multiple Time frame entries

- Multiple Currencies Trading

- Hedging in multiple currencies option

- Trend Trading option

- Basket of Grid Option

- Averaging Option

- Martingale Option

- Multiple Trailing Stop Options

- Trailing Step Option

- Breakeven Option



The entries are judged by criteria set in the inputs of the EA. The EA primarily looks for strong candlestick patterns and makes an entry based on Trend trading options and trend detection filters as well.





INPUTS EXPLAINED IN DETAIL

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726932

Please copy and paste the link above if it is not referring to the correct blog

FOR BACK TESTING

Please use the set file in the first comment in H4 timeframe



PLEASE NOTE THE BACK TESTING IN SET FILE IN COMMENT 1 IS ONE COMBINATION AMONG MANY FEATURES THIS EA COVER