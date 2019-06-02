Utopia All in one EA

PLEASE MAKE SURE TO GO THROUGH THE UDEMY COURSE TO UNDERSTAND THE FUNCTIONALITY OF THIS EA (COMING SOON)

UTOPIA - THE ALL IN ONE EXPERT ADVISER

Utopia is all in one Expert Adviser and gives the trader multiple options to trade. There are thousands of options you can trade with this EA. 

- Custom Manual Trading
- Multiple Time frame entries
- Multiple Currencies Trading
- Hedging in multiple currencies option
- Trend Trading option
- Basket of Grid Option
- Averaging Option
- Martingale Option
- Multiple Trailing Stop Options
- Trailing Step Option
- Breakeven Option

The entries are judged by criteria set in the inputs of the EA. The EA primarily looks for strong candlestick patterns and makes an entry based on Trend trading options and trend detection filters as well. 


INPUTS EXPLAINED IN DETAIL

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726932
Please copy and paste the link above if it is not referring to the correct blog

FOR BACK TESTING
Please use the set file in the first comment in H4 timeframe

PLEASE NOTE THE BACK TESTING IN SET FILE IN COMMENT 1 IS ONE COMBINATION AMONG MANY FEATURES THIS EA COVER

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Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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