Alert Thrust Bar Scanner and Dashboard

THRUST BAR ALERT!!!! THRUST BAR ALERT!!!

Now you dont have to worry about going through each currency pair, your favorite stocks watch list or crypto to find BIG CANDLES (also called THRUST BARS). This indicator does everything for you.  

This indicator has the capability to  SCAN different CURRENCY PAIRS and TIMEFRAMES to give you BIG CANDLE (THRUST BAR) information through  ALERT (MOBILE NOTIFICATION, EMAIL AND PUSH NOTIFICATION)

NOTE: If you are willing to scan more currency pairs along with many timeframes, you need to have a heavy system because the indicator would have to go through all the combinations to find you your preferred BIG CANDLE (THRUST BAR) settings  

PARAMETERS:

UseAlert: true/false
USEPushNptifify: true/false
UseSendEmail: true/false

SYMBOLS: You can add as many symbols as you want
NOTE: You have to add symbols along with a comma in between each currency pair like GBPUSD,EURUSD,USDJPY. If your broker uses symbols in currency pairs, for example if the broker offers symbols EURUSD# and GBPUSD#, you can add like this  EURUSD#,GBPUSD#,USDJPY#

TIMEFRAME: You can add as many timeframes as you want on which you want to check breakouts of your symbols
 NOTE: You have to add symbols with a comma , in between each timeframe alloted for example m15,m30,h1,h4
XT: Horizontal Position of the dashboard 
YT: Vertical Position of the dashboard
Row Height: The height of the Dashboard
FirstColWidth: The width of the Column 
OtherColWidth: The width of the Color of currency pair (Bearish or Bullish)

BULLISHPTN: The bullish pattern color. Default as  LIMEGREEN
BEARISHPTN: The bearish pattern color. Default as RED

THRUST BAR SETTINGS
INDICATOR MODE: ATR/POINTS option. You have to add the units in ATR multiplier/Size candle in points option below after selecting your mode of intent
ATR multiplier/Size candle in points: The ATR selection or points depending on the mode selected above

USE LONG SIDE: Yes/No
USE SHORT SIDE: Yes/No




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Indicators
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