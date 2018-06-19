This software will give you the possibility to preset your management strategy (both in live markets and in strategy tester).





You will have at your disposal 8 operative buttons.

4 for Buy positions (from left to right):

Buy at market. Buy limit. Buy stop. Set buying time.

4 for Sell positions:

Sell at market. Sell limit. Sell stop. Set selling time.





After you have decided one of the 4 options you can easily preset:

Lot size.

Stop loss, both in points and average volatility (D1 timeframe).

Take profit, both in points and average volatility (D1 timeframe).

Trailing stop, both in points and average volatility (D1 timeframe).

Break even stop, both in points and average volatility (D1 timeframe).

Eventually partially closing the order at a certain price preset by yourself.





Up to the left you can find economic calendar button. Clicking on it, Louisiana will show the weekly economic calendar, with:

Date & hour.

Currency.

Impact.

Forecast.

Precedent.





To let Louisiana show you the economic calendar you have to allow web request, basic prerequisite, to this website: https://minerva.management.

To do this, you have to click on Tools/Options/Expert Advisors, check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL", double click on Add new URL and set there the link above.





Parameters

Magic Buy : Set magic number for buy orders.

: Set magic number for buy orders. Magic Sell : Set magic number for sell orders.

: Set magic number for sell orders. Slippage : Set slippage.

: Set slippage. Louisiana Background Color : Set background color.

: Set background color. Louisiana Front Color : Set front color.

: Set front color. Buy Orders Color : Set your favourite color for buy orders.

: Set your favourite color for buy orders. Sell Orders Color : Set your favourite color for sell orders.

: Set your favourite color for sell orders. Louisiana Language: Set your favourite language for your assistant: English, Italian and Spanish.





Setup

This panel is an EA. So you have to install it in your MQL4/Experts folder.