Gann Swing Chart Range
- Indicators
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Francesco RubeoMinerva Management is a company composed by software engineers, especially in MQL4 by 6 years, and 6 years experienced traders.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
|With this indicator you'll have a general reading of the market's range using Gann's calculating modes.
Gann's swing is used to have a quick reading to the market latest movements at first glance.
The foundation of this swing calculation is in the count of candles in relation to the break-up and break-down of the price. When the price breaks-up the last maximum, the swing will get traced if a certain number of candles is exceeded from the last minimum.
It can be used a "pure Gann" or not: If setted on "true", the indicator won't take in cosideration the inside bars in the counting; if setted on "false", the indicator will take in consideration the inside bar in the counting.
This indicator will also help you a big time in the "reading" of the swing:
The last three swings will be highlighted, so they can form the last ABC.
It will inform you on how many points the range is composed.
It will give you the prices on which the price leans on, basing on the swings themselves.
Input Parameters:
Time To Show: Timeframe on which apply the indicator
Bars Swing: Number of bars on which elaborate the counting for the swing formation.
Swing Width: Width of the lines representing the ABC.
Arrow Down Color: Color of the crosses above
Arrow Up Color: Color of the crosses below
Buy Color: Color of the swing up (ABC)
Sell Color: Color of the swing down (ABC)
Use Pure Gann: If true uses pure gann (no inside)
Font Size: Size of the font on the graphic
Font Type: Type of the font on the graphic