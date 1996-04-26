Gann Swing Chart Range

With this indicator you'll have a general reading of the market's range using Gann's calculating modes.

Gann's swing is used to have a quick reading to the market latest movements at first glance.

The foundation of this swing calculation is in the count of candles in relation to the break-up and break-down of the price. When the price breaks-up the last maximum, the swing will get traced if a certain number of candles is exceeded from the last minimum.

It can be used a "pure Gann" or not: If setted on "true", the indicator won't take in cosideration the inside bars in the counting; if setted on "false", the indicator will take in consideration the inside bar in the counting.





This indicator will also help you a big time in the "reading" of the swing:

The last three swings will be highlighted, so they can form the last ABC.

It will inform you on how many points the range is composed.

It will give you the prices on which the price leans on, basing on the swings themselves.





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