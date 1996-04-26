Gann Swing Chart Range

With this indicator you'll have a general reading of the market's range using Gann's calculating modes.

Gann's swing is used to have a quick reading to the market latest movements at first glance.

The foundation of this swing calculation is in the count of candles in relation to the break-up and break-down of the price. When the price breaks-up the last maximum, the swing will get traced if a certain number of candles is exceeded from the last minimum.

It can be used a "pure Gann" or not: If setted on "true", the indicator won't take in cosideration the inside bars in the counting; if setted on "false", the indicator will take in consideration the inside bar in the counting.


This indicator will also help you a big time in the "reading" of the swing:

  • The last three swings will be highlighted, so they can form the last ABC.

  • It will inform you on how many points the range is composed.

  • It will give you the prices on which the price leans on, basing on the swings themselves.


Input Parameters:


  1. Time To Show: Timeframe on which apply the indicator

  2. Bars Swing: Number of bars on which elaborate the counting for the swing formation.

  3. Swing Width: Width of the lines representing the ABC.

  4. Arrow Down Color: Color of the crosses above

  5. Arrow Up Color: Color of the crosses below

  6. Buy Color: Color of the swing up (ABC)

  7. Sell Color: Color of the swing down (ABC)

  8. Use Pure Gann: If true uses pure gann (no inside)

  9. Font Size: Size of the font on the graphic

  10. Font Type: Type of the font on the graphic

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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
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