Easily and rapidly access to the average range of all the markets with "A.R. Dashboard"!!

This professional multi-timeframe indicator will show you the average range of all desired markets (till 50) with one click!!

Choose the number of bars to calculate the average range and this indicator will show you, automatically, this average range in points of the chosen markets for each timeframe.

You'll have at your disposal two panels:

AR Dashboard : Main panel.

: Main panel. Notifications Settings: Here you can set if you want to receive Alerts, Mails or Push Notifications with a simple click. You'll receive notifications when a market "break" up/down his average range on a particular chosen timeframe.