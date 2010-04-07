Orders assistant Robot

This software will give you the possibility to do different things (both in live markets and in strategy tester).

You'll have at your disposal 5 operative panels, each one of these have buttons that let you interact easily at market:


1. Opened Orders Manager (screenshot 1):

6 buttons:

  1. Close all buy orders.
  2. Close all sell orders.
  3. Close all orders.
  4. Close all profitable buy orders.
  5. Close all profitable sell orders.
  6. Hedge orders.

2. Stop Orders Manager (screenshot 1):

2 informative sections:

    1. Numerical value of the average volatility chosen in the inputs section.
    2. Numerical value of the average volatility chosen, based on the percentage chosen in the inputs section.

4 buttons:

    1. Set a buy stop grid.
    2. Set a sell stop grid.
    3. Delete the buy stop grid.
    4. Delete the sell stop grid.

3. Limit Orders Manager (screenshot 4):

2 informative sections:

    1. Numerical value of the average volatility chosen in the inputs section.
    2. Numerical value of the average volatility chosen, based on the percentage chosen in the inputs section.

4 buttons:

    1. Set a buy limit grid.
    2. Set a sell limit grid.
    3. Delete the buy limit grid.
    4. Delete the sell limit grid.

4. TP&SL Manager (screenshot 1):

6 buttons:

    1. Set take profit for buy orders in points.
    2. Set take profit for sell orders in points.
    3. Set stop loss for buy orders in points.
    4. Set stop loss for sell orders in points.
    5. Set trailing stop for buy orders in points.
    6. Set trailing stop for sell orders in points.

5. Orders time Manager (screenshot 1):

6 buttons:

    1. Buy now at market.
    2. Sell now at market.
    3. Schedule a buy at a certain time (Hour and minute).
    4. Schedule a sell at a certain time (Hour and minute).
    5. Buy now at market and choose a time interval at which buy again. Once activated, button will change to allow you to stop accumulation.
    6. Sell now at market and choose a time interval at which sell again. Once activated, button will change to allow you to stop accumulation.

Other than this, you'll have at your disposal two other panels on your right.

Starting from above you can find your personal assistant (screenshot 2), she will resume your scheduled decisions.

Scheduled decisions means your hypothetical 6 different choices:

  1. You've scheduled a buy operation.
  2. You've scheduled a sell operation.
  3. Your set a buy accumulation.
  4. Your set a sell accumulation.
  5. Your set trailing stop for buy orders.
  6. Your set trailing stop for sell orders.


Below, you have your Dashboard (screenshot 2) where you can find these infos:

  • Number of opened buy orders.
  • Number of opened sell orders.
  • Buy exposition (lots).
  • Sell exposition (lots).
  • Buy orders balance.
  • Sell orders balance.

Each panel can be iconified on chart bottom or closed.


Parameters

  • LOTS FOR TIME ORDERS: Set lots for Orders time Manager panel.
  • SLIPPAGE: Set slippage.
  • MAGIC BUY: Set magic number for buy orders.
  • MAGIC SELL: Set magic number for sell orders.
  • BUY COLOR: Set your favourite color for buy orders.
  • SELL COLOR: Set your favourite color for sell orders.
  • LOTS FOR PENDING ORDERS: Set lots for grid orders.
  • AVERAGE VOLATILITY BARS: Set average period.
  • AVERAGE VOLATILITY TIME: Set average volatility timeframe.
  • % FOR STOP & LIMIT ORDERS: Choose average volatility percentage to set the distance between grid orders (both limit and stop orders).
  • PENDING ORDERS NUMBER: Number of pending orders that the EA will put on the market when you set a grid.
  • BACKGROUND COLOR: Set background color.
  • FRONT COLOR: Set front color.


Setup

This panel is an EA. So you have to install it in your MQL4/Experts folder.

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Great for scalper/intraday weapon for your ease daily trading. Scalper weapon will suit's you for any trading condition, whether it's intraday / scalper this tool is important for you which providing the missing function on the native MT4 platform. You have to check Allow Auto Trading by pressing Ctrl+O, going to Expert Advisors tab, and checking " Allow automated trading" . also to ensure the " auto trading " is green. Input Parameters _MINIMIZED_AT_START: to chose whether the panel is minimiz
Market Pressure Dashboard
Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Market Pressure Dashboard is a new generation utility. Its main function is to assist you and give you operational ideas optimizing your analytical work. Using this utility you could monitor a lots of financial instruments (max 28 symbols FOREX) in a very simple way. The Market Pressure indicator allows you to customize the internal list of the symbols to be monitored. The opening function and position management with this panel will be much more comfortable and navigation charts very powerful.
Dashboard Trading Made Simple
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Utilities
Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a demo version of this panel Dashboard Trading Made Simple Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI as the main indicator to generate trading signal mainly on H1 and H4 timeframes. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed. Stochastic; Heiken Ashi candle direction and candle siz
Telegram Publisher Agent
Omar Alkassar
5 (2)
Utilities
Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
Dashboard Super Currency Strength Advanced
Wang Yu
3 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
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