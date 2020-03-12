Profit Trend

Profit Trend V-EA

 Profit Trend is a multi-functional expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 terminals that allows you to trade using order grids, Trend Doubling, partial closing of losing positions and much more. The expert advisor algorithm allows you to trade both with and under the trend. The trending trade is structured in such a way that each new order is only opened if the previous order has a Stop Loss in the profit zone. Trading against the trend is conducted to close unprofitable positions at a profit. The advisor has a large number of settings that allow you to conduct a conservative, aggressive or scalping trade in financial instruments. The program is constantly improved and updated

👍 Advantages of Profit Trend Advisor 👍

  • Easy to configure
  • Suitable for beginners and professionals
  • It can work with any financial instruments (Forex, Crypto, CFD, Futures, Metals)
  • It can be optimized in the strategy tester
  • It can trade on any time periods
  • It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend
  • It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging
  • The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account

Operation algorithm

Depending on the chosen trading strategy, the expert advisor can trade constantly without waiting for signals from the trading strategy, or it can wait for a signal from the trading strategy, and the signal can be applied both to the beginning of trading and to subsequent orders. The EA trades using the order network method. 

If the price goes in a profitable direction after opening an order, the Profit Trend expert advisor will use the break-even trading method using a Trailing stop and Scale Up. (The movement of the stop loss to the profitable zone in the wake of the price). When the profit condition is met, another order with the same lot as the previous one will be opened for the order in the same direction. In this way, the expert advisor will try to use trend trading as efficiently as possible. 

If the price goes in a losing direction after opening an order, the EA will automatically open averaging orders in order to close all current orders as quickly and profitably as possible. Depending on the EA settings, averaging orders can be opened with a fixed minimum lot or with a constantly increasing lot. 

The expert advisor has unique methods for calculating prices, in which the trading algorithm can quickly reduce a losing position and increase profits on profitable orders. Partial closing occurs in virtual mode, which means that Your broker will never see the price at which the EA will close orders.

Unlike other expert advisors that use the order network trading method, VR Smart Grid can simultaneously trade for buy and sell, use trailing stop for orders, and calculate trading lots using several algorithms.

Recommendations:

  • Conduct testing in conditions as close to real as possible.
  • Use demo accounts for tests.
  • Conduct testing for at least 2-4 business weeks
  • Use a VPS server, this will allow the expert Advisor to work efficiently 24/7
  • The program settings allow you to run multiple copies of the adviser in one terminal
  • Do not allow yourself to take big risks, use a small Deposit
  • Any .set files check on tests
  • Testing the adviser in the strategy tester will not give you any guarantees, use only demo accounts
  • Do not leave the adviser to work 24/7 on a real account, always monitor the work of the adviser
  • Adjust the settings if necessary
All Profit Trend features are described on the Bloghttps://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/740882
