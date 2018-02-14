PZ Time Trader EA MT5
- Utilities
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 12 August 2019
This expert advisor can enter and exit trades at specific times and on specific weekdays, expressed in GMT Time. It offers weekday selection, trade management settings, a martingale function and money management features.
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- Easy to use and supervise
- Fully configurable entry and exit times (up to 5 trades)
- Enable or disable trading weekdays in inputs
- Customizable break-even, stop-loss, take-profit and trailing-stop settings
- Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols
- Implements a martingale feature
Input Parameters
- Trade #1: Enter time and order type (buy or sell)
- Trade #2: Enter time and order type (buy or sell)
- Trade #3: Enter time and order type (buy or sell)
- Trade #4: Enter time and order type (buy or sell)
- Trade #5: Enter time and order type (buy or sell)
- Trade on Monday: Enable or disable trading activity on this day
- Trade on Tuesday: Enable or disable trading activity on this day
- Trade on Wednesday: Enable or disable trading activity on this day
- Trade on Thursday: Enable or disable trading activity on this day
- Trade on Friday: Enable or disable trading activity on this day
- Trade on Sunday: Enable or disable trading activity on this day
- Time to Close All Trades - Enable or disable the close all trades function and edit the time.
- Break-even: Profit in pips at which the EA moves the stop-loss above/below the open price for the first trade.
- Break-even Behavior: Upon breakeven, the SL can be moved to the open price, or secure part of the profits.
- Trailing Stop: Trailing stop expressed as % of current trade profit.
- Trailing Step: Minimum increase in pips for the trailing stop.
- Take Profit: Stealth take profit for the first trade.
- Money Management - In this settings block you can set the lotsize for the first trade, or allow the EA to calculate it by itself. It also implements a martingale behavior that will double the lotsize with each additional lost trade. Entering a manual lot size is recommended.
- EA Settings - You can select the magic number and custom comment for trades.
Author
Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of PZ Trading Solutions.
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