PZ Time Trader EA MT5

4.67

This expert advisor can enter and exit trades at specific times and on specific weekdays, expressed in GMT Time. It offers weekday selection, trade management settings, a martingale function and money management features.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products | 👉 Get Help ]

  • Easy to use and supervise
  • Fully configurable entry and exit times (up to 5 trades)
  • Enable or disable trading weekdays in inputs
  • Customizable break-even, stop-loss, take-profit and trailing-stop settings
  • Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols
  • Implements a martingale feature
Kindly note that the EA is not able to open two trades at exactly the same time, just one trade for each hh:mm entry.


Input Parameters

  • Trade #1: Enter time and order type (buy or sell)
  • Trade #2: Enter time and order type (buy or sell)
  • Trade #3: Enter time and order type (buy or sell)
  • Trade #4: Enter time and order type (buy or sell)
  • Trade #5: Enter time and order type (buy or sell)
  • Trade on Monday: Enable or disable trading activity on this day
  • Trade on Tuesday: Enable or disable trading activity on this day
  • Trade on Wednesday: Enable or disable trading activity on this day
  • Trade on Thursday: Enable or disable trading activity on this day
  • Trade on Friday: Enable or disable trading activity on this day
  • Trade on Sunday: Enable or disable trading activity on this day
  • Time to Close All Trades - Enable or disable the close all trades function and edit the time.
  • Break-even: Profit in pips at which the EA moves the stop-loss above/below the open price for the first trade.
  • Break-even Behavior: Upon breakeven, the SL can be moved to the open price, or secure part of the profits.
  • Trailing Stop: Trailing stop expressed as % of current trade profit.
  • Trailing Step: Minimum increase in pips for the trailing stop.
  • Take Profit: Stealth take profit for the first trade.
  • Money Management - In this settings block you can set the lotsize for the first trade, or allow the EA to calculate it by itself. It also implements a martingale behavior that will double the lotsize with each additional lost trade. Entering a manual lot size is recommended.
  • EA Settings - You can select the magic number and custom comment for trades.


Author

Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of PZ Trading Solutions.

Reviews 7
vitekkz
26
vitekkz 2022.12.13 17:28 
 

Супер

Luis Alejandro Betancur Gonzalez
338
Luis Alejandro Betancur Gonzalez 2021.10.18 19:48 
 

The EA is amazing. Simple and easy to use. The only addition I would suggest is an option to use a timed BreakEven point, so it sets a new SL after some time has passed since the opening of a position

lutfi saefudin
18
lutfi saefudin 2021.08.30 01:30 
 

Tanks Mr. PZ

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This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It impl
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PZ Flat Market Index MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
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Identify trending and flat markets effortlessly This indicator calculates how much has a symbol moved in relative terms to find trending or flat markets. It displays what percentage of the latest price range is directional. It can be used to avoid trading in flat markets, or to find flat markets to execute range-bound trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] A value of zero means the market is absolutely flat A value of 100
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vitekkz
26
vitekkz 2022.12.13 17:28 
 

Супер

Volker Albrandt
370
Volker Albrandt 2021.11.23 10:41 
 

Really nice tool. But one thing is missing, when using "Percent per Balance" it does not show the Lotsize on the chart, which would be more helpful instead of showing what percentage I use.

Luis Alejandro Betancur Gonzalez
338
Luis Alejandro Betancur Gonzalez 2021.10.18 19:48 
 

The EA is amazing. Simple and easy to use. The only addition I would suggest is an option to use a timed BreakEven point, so it sets a new SL after some time has passed since the opening of a position

Markus Schlarmann
1115
Markus Schlarmann 2021.10.14 11:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

lutfi saefudin
18
lutfi saefudin 2021.08.30 01:30 
 

Tanks Mr. PZ

Erick Roderick
199
Erick Roderick 2021.08.25 12:16 
 

Good EA

MGB07
38
MGB07 2020.11.23 17:31 
 

Good scalping EA if you combine entry with slow moving average to define trend direction

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