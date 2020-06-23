Candle by Seconds

4.46



It was developed especially for intraday operations, allowing the market operator to create unconventional candlestick charts, to escape the traditional points of OHLC (Open, Hight, Low and Close).


This Expert Advisor (EA) assembles custom candles in any time frame by seconds unit. You can generate charts that are not available in standard Metatrader 5 periods, for example: Generate a chart of an unconventional time frame of 27 seconds or, if you want to generate 7 minutes time frame, just type "420 seconds", 11 minutes type "660 seconds" and so on.



SOME IMPORTANT GUIDELINES

[ 1 ]   Always use the M1 time frame to insert the EA;

[ 2 ]   The CANDLE BY SECONDS will create an offline chart, starting your bars sequence based on the current bar of the M1 time frame;

[ 3 ]   Reproduce the history of the last 5 days from the date it was inserted in the chart;

[ 4 ]   If you want to open more charts of the same time frame after the first chart is created by EA, just click on the button "Create a new chart" on Metatrader 5, select the option "Custom" and then "TimeCharts". You will see the time frame created, so just select and a new window open. Repeat this step for each new copy.

 

 

SETTINGS 

[ Candle Custom ]  Seconds = Set any number in seconds to form the time frame of the bars 

[ Candle Custom ]  First Bar delay (Seconds) = Set a delay in the unit of seconds before start bar formation ( 1 to 59 seconds )

[ Candle Custom ]  Chart mod = Choose the option "Current Window" to open the new chart on the M1 current time frame or choose the "New Window" and, thus, allow the application of other EAs in the new window opened

[ Spread|Countdown ]  Enable = Choose "Yes" ou "No" to show on chart the informations of the price spread and seconds countdown

[ Spread|Countdown ]  Corner = Choose the position corner on the chart to show the informations

[ Spread|Countdown ]  Font size = Choose the font size of the information

[ Spread|Countdown ]  Font color = Choose the font color of the information

 


Reviews 63
M Rashadul
19
M Rashadul 2026.04.24 16:25 
 

awesome

dfczdfczdfcz ХАШХОЖЕВ
32
dfczdfczdfcz ХАШХОЖЕВ 2026.02.23 21:23 
 

от всей души благодарю за советник дай бог тебе счастья и здоровья

PAKIN WEALTH CORPORATION
28
PAKIN WEALTH CORPORATION 2026.01.29 17:03 
 

"I would like to express my deepest gratitude. Using your tools, I achieved a breakthrough, turning $50 into $50,000 within a single day. Truly life-changing! Best regards, Pakin from Thailand.

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Trade Painel OfflineCharts
Marcelo Akio Iqueuti
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It is a panel that seems common, however, far beyond those of additional buttons for closing multiple orders, it is essential for those using the offline charts generators for Renko, Range, Ticks, and similars because in the Metatrader 5 does not allow the manual operation of orders in these charts that are generated synthetically. The "TRADE PANEL" makes it very easy to handle both orders executed to the market and the placing of pending orders, offering practically the same immediate action
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M Rashadul
19
M Rashadul 2026.04.24 16:25 
 

awesome

dfczdfczdfcz ХАШХОЖЕВ
32
dfczdfczdfcz ХАШХОЖЕВ 2026.02.23 21:23 
 

от всей души благодарю за советник дай бог тебе счастья и здоровья

Janusz Pac
28
Janusz Pac 2026.01.30 20:05 
 

slabe

PAKIN WEALTH CORPORATION
28
PAKIN WEALTH CORPORATION 2026.01.29 17:03 
 

"I would like to express my deepest gratitude. Using your tools, I achieved a breakthrough, turning $50 into $50,000 within a single day. Truly life-changing! Best regards, Pakin from Thailand.

xinxin888
16
xinxin888 2025.11.22 20:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mehdi Zamani
20
Mehdi Zamani 2025.06.30 08:29 
 

Hi, this is really good. Thanks.

Gabor Ludovic Schiefer
358
Gabor Ludovic Schiefer 2025.06.25 14:47 
 

works just fine, awesome algo overall

Ahmad Saleh
18
Ahmad Saleh 2025.06.24 18:01 
 

The expert advisor isn't working for me. This is the message that appears when I run it: "2025.06.24 20:54:09.829 Experts initializing of Candle by Seconds (US30_SPOT,M1) failed with code 1." It seems that it doesn't support all symbols on MetaTrader. Note that I tested it on another platform. Their symbol drawing format is different, and it worked fine.

Himura Shirosama
111
Himura Shirosama 2025.06.20 07:43 
 

useful thank you so much

Wilson Lucena
18
Wilson Lucena 2025.06.12 17:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 13:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4086
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.12 00:10 
 

great work

Show1016
16
Show1016 2025.06.10 04:51 
 

ある程度のネット回線があれば、とても良い感じで使える。

Hammad Khan
18
Hammad Khan 2025.04.29 11:36 
 

it works fine, but we can't use for algo trading, as meta trader 5 *EXNESS* does not provide lower timeframes lower than M1, if we need to use even simple strategy like moving average, in MQL5 we can use only M1 lower timeframe. We can't use apply moving average to this EA.

[Deleted] 2025.03.30 10:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Krysopée Alternative
58
Krysopée Alternative 2025.03.25 18:51 
 

Très pratique pour soigner son timing, dommage effectivement que les ordres apparaissent pas sur le graphique, merci

EAsports
14
EAsports 2025.03.05 09:58 
 

Awsome!

DaxMan
50
DaxMan 2025.03.03 20:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

PersonalXZ
28
PersonalXZ 2025.02.22 23:40 
 

- I use "Candle by Seconds" on an empty chart just so that it can fill the bar history and this chart is minimized. - On the second chart where I don't use "Candle by Seconds", I simply open a EURUSD_0_30s through the menu File/New Chart/Custom/Timecharts/EURUSD_0_30s and it works normally. You can even add indicators to it. The only problem is that you can't manage orders on this seconds chart (buy, sell, pending orders, Stop and Take; you can't manipulate them because the asset is another one). - To manipulate the orders on the chart, I made a DLL that connects the seconds chart with the M1 chart of the main asset. I draw the bars on the M1 with DRAW_CANDLES, the indicators with iMA, iCustom, which allows you to select the seconds asset EURUSD_0_30s. Now I can view the seconds chart and its indicators on the M1 of the main asset and I can also manage the orders. The DLL was made by AI Gemini, who does it for me; I just guided them in creating it. - Thanks!

Zavian Zee
18
Zavian Zee 2025.02.21 05:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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