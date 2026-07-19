Universal Alert is a universal alert indicator. It works with any custom indicator, monitors its readings, and notifies the trader when a signal is generated.

Flexible settings allow you to set all the main types of signals, as well as find the right balance between delay and false signals.

When looking for an indicator for your strategy, Universal Alert helps you check the reliability of any custom indicator's signals. During daily trading, Universal Alert saves you from constantly having to monitor the indicator's readings.

Main functions and features of the indicator:

Works with any custom indicator.

Detects up to seven types of signals: IntersectionPrice - the price crosses the indicator line; IntersectionOscillator - the oscillator line crosses a specified level; RepulsedPrice - the price bounces off the indicator lines; RepulsedOscillator - the oscillator line bounces off a specified level; Bend - the indicator line bends; Emergence - the buffer of the indicator changes from empty or zero to any value; CrossingLine - intersection of indicator lines.

When a signal appears, it can: Display a notification on the chart. Play a sound file. Send a push notification to your phone. Send an email.

A simple and versatile indicator with the most essential input parameters, allowing you to fine-tune the signal accurately.

Full instructions here - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772843

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