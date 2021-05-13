Gruber EA
- Experts
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- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 10 February 2022
- Activations: 5
GruberEA Expert Advisor is based on the impulse movement of the forex market . This Expert Advisor was created for the GBP USD pair.
The GruberEA Expert Advisor works with several orders . The Expert Advisor has a stop loss , trailing stop and take profit .
The principle of the adviser's strategy: The first order opens according to the trend, closes according to the take profit or trailing stop. If a correction or reversal occurs, orders are opened in the same direction as the first order, then orders are closed according to a special scheme. Thereby making a profit!
By default, the Expert Advisor is configured for the GBP USD pair.
Note: the settings published in the discussions are not relevant for the 5th version of the Expert Advisor. The default settings are relevant for the GBP USD pair.
Recommended
- Time Frame: H1 Recommended.
- Account type: Any.
Parameters
- In Initial lot size - Fixed lot size.
- Inc Increment lot to add - The lot is added for new orders in the same series .
- Indicator level– Indicator level.
- Indicator period – The period of the indicator.
- Magic Magic - Any number that differs from the numbers of other Expert Advisors working at the same time.
- Sl Slippage - Price slippage.
- St Step - The step between orders.
- Take Profit - Take Profit.
- St Stop Loss - Fix losses.
- erc Percentage to close - the percentage of profit with which to close additional orders.
- Comm Comment - Trading comments that appear on the Trading and Account History tab.
- Tra Trailing Stop - Trailing Stop.
- Tra Trailing Start – Trailing Start.
- Tra Trailing Step – Trailing Step.
It is a great bot that will build your stable income. Be sure to use proper risk management