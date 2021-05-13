Gruber EA

5

GruberEA Expert Advisor is based on the impulse movement of the forex market . This Expert Advisor was created for the GBP USD pair.

The GruberEA Expert Advisor works with several orders . The Expert Advisor has a stop loss , trailing stop and take profit .

The principle of the adviser's strategy: The first order opens according to the trend, closes according to the take profit or trailing stop. If a correction or reversal occurs, orders are opened in the same direction as the first order, then orders are closed according to a special scheme. Thereby making a profit!

By default, the Expert Advisor is configured for the GBP USD pair.


Note: the settings published in the discussions are not relevant for the 5th version of the Expert Advisor. The default settings are relevant for the GBP USD pair.


Recommended

  • Time Frame: H1 Recommended.
  • Account type: Any.

Parameters

  •  In Initial lot size - Fixed lot size.
  •  Inc Increment lot to add - The lot is added for new orders in the same series .
  •  Indicator level– Indicator level.
  •  Indicator period – The period of the indicator.
  •  Magic Magic - Any number that differs from the numbers of other Expert Advisors working at the same time.
  •  Sl Slippage - Price slippage.
  •  St Step - The step between orders.
  •  Take Profit - Take Profit.
  •  St Stop Loss - Fix losses.
  •  erc Percentage to close - the percentage of profit with which to close additional orders.
  •  Comm Comment - Trading comments that appear on the Trading and Account History tab.
  •  Tra Trailing Stop - Trailing Stop.
  •  Tra Trailing Start – Trailing Start.
  •  Tra Trailing Step – Trailing Step.


Reviews 2
nguyen le
89
nguyen le 2021.06.12 04:32 
 

It is a great bot that will build your stable income. Be sure to use proper risk management

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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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Orcs PV
Pavels Voitesonoks
5 (2)
Experts
The Orcs_PV Expert Advisor sets a grid of stop and limit orders based on the signal of the indicators.   After reaching the level of the specified profit , all orders are closed . Or after reaching the loss level, all orders will be closed. Recommended Timeframe: Recommended H1 . Account type : Any . Parameters Lot Size - Fixed lot size. Risk Percent - Balance percentage for lot calculation if Fixed Lot Size is 0. Timeframe Indicators - Timeframe of indicators. Period Indicators   - Period of i
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newcm
222
newcm 2022.05.07 11:36 
 

Very very very bad ea

Pavels Voitesonoks
312
Reply from developer Pavels Voitesonoks 2022.05.07 14:02
Are you a guru? Learned everything about the adviser in two days? Then why did you buy?
You purchased an Expert Advisor on May 5 and left a review on Saturday, May 7.
nguyen le
89
nguyen le 2021.06.12 04:32 
 

It is a great bot that will build your stable income. Be sure to use proper risk management

Pavels Voitesonoks
312
Reply from developer Pavels Voitesonoks 2021.06.12 08:45
Thank you for your highest rating, five stars .
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