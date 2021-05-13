GruberEA Expert Advisor is based on the impulse movement of the forex market . This Expert Advisor was created for the GBP USD pair.

The GruberEA Expert Advisor works with several orders . The Expert Advisor has a stop loss , trailing stop and take profit .

The principle of the adviser's strategy: The first order opens according to the trend, closes according to the take profit or trailing stop. If a correction or reversal occurs, orders are opened in the same direction as the first order, then orders are closed according to a special scheme. Thereby making a profit!

By default, the Expert Advisor is configured for the GBP USD pair.





Note: the settings published in the discussions are not relevant for the 5th version of the Expert Advisor. The default settings are relevant for the GBP USD pair.



Recommended



Time Frame : H1 Recommended .

Account type: Any.



Parameters