BlackScalper

The Expert Advisor works on the basis of a strategy for calculating the difference in amplitudes of price fluctuations and the Average True Range indicator. A trading expert determines the periods of anomalous discrepancies between these data (an entity resembling a divergence) and is included in the work.

It is recommended to use on the 5 minute timeframe, trading instruments: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCAD.

For stable operation, it is recommended to use a VPS server and a 5-digit flow of quotes.