BlackScalper
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
The Expert Advisor works on the basis of a strategy for calculating the difference in amplitudes of price fluctuations and the Average True Range indicator. A trading expert determines the periods of anomalous discrepancies between these data (an entity resembling a divergence) and is included in the work.
It is recommended to use on the 5 minute timeframe, trading instruments: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCAD.
For stable operation, it is recommended to use a VPS server and a 5-digit flow of quotes.
Settings:
- Comment to order - comment to orders;
- MaxRisk - risk level for the calculation of the trading lot;
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this;
- Take Profit - Take Profit;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- TF for ATR - Timeframe for the ATR indicator;
- ATR period - period of the ATR indicator;
- Enable trailing-stop - enable trailing stop;
- Trailing Start - Start trailing stop;
- Trailing Step - Trailing stop pitch;
- Max orders in the market - The maximum number of orders in the market;
- Max Spread - Maximum Spread Limit;
- Slippage - slippage level;
- Magic - Magic number to distinguish "their" orders from others.