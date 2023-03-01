Single DCA

This expert advisor is based on Dollar Cost Averaging strategy.

Automatically detect the trend to place orders or you can define the trend yourself.

There is an option to limit the maximum number of orders.

There is an option to automatically stop loss when the trend changes or send an alert for you to decide to stop loss manually.

Attention: this is a high risk trading strategy.

Minimum capital to start with minimum lot size is $1000 for standard account or $100 for micro account.

Function button

CLA: Close all orders with 1 click.

Setting parameters:

Symbol Distance 2 orders (points) Ratio take profit Other parameters
EURUSD 200 2 Use default
GBPUSD 400 2 Use default
GOLD (XAUUSD) 1000 (2 digits), 10000 (3 digits) 1 Use default

Signal real account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326641



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This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
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Expert Advisor based on RSI M5. The goal of the robot is to make small profits and limit losses in the long run with only a small amount of capital Features: - Place orders on 5 minute timeframe RSI indicator - Automatically close the order when there is a signal to close and enough profit - Option to automatically stop loss when trend changes - Minimum profit option for one order Requirement: Minimum deposit is $100
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