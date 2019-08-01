QGrid
- Experts
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 1 August 2019
- Activations: 5
QGrid is a trading robot for the EURUSD currency pair and the M1 timeframe.
Trading strategy.
The first order opens on two Moving Average indicators. If the order is included in the profit, then it closes, and everything starts anew. If the order is at a loss, then gradually the grid of orders opens. When the grid goes into profit, it closes and everything starts all over again.
Options.
- qauto = true - set parameters automatically. For optimization, set to false.
- qperiod1 = 14 - the period of the first indicator Moving Average. To optimize periods, values are set from 1 to 100 in increments of 1.
- qperiod2 = 24 - the period of the second indicator Moving Average.
- qprofit = 100 - the number of points of the total profit of orders at which orders are closed. For optimization, values from 10 to 1000 are set in increments of 10.
- qdistance = 100 - the number of points between orders in the grid. For optimization, values from 10 to 1000 are set in increments of 10.
- qlotsratio = 10000 - the ratio of the balance to the volume of the order in lots.