Full Info Pro

4.67
Informational indicator to aid in trading
English and Russian version
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
  • Margin level
  • Opened orders
  • Spread
  • Total profit
  • Profit for today
  • Profit for yesterday
  • Profit for the week
  • Profit for a month
  • Detailed statistics for 5 pairs
  • Detailed statistics on the current pair
  • ATR
  • MarginCall quote and distance to it
  • Breakeven quote and distance to it
  • Minimum margin level
  • Maximum drawdown
  • Maximum possible lot to open
  • Displaying the breakeven line
  • Displaying MarginCall and Stopout lines
Negative positions are highlighted in orange or red, positive positions in green, inactive in gray.
PS: the panel can be minimized and it does not take up the graph space
Reviews 6
Joel L.
226
Joel L. 2024.03.10 02:34 
 

Very useful tool to see accurately the max drawdown the account reached while the EA is attached and working.

Dobronosss
79
Dobronosss 2023.08.22 17:19 
 

Алексей, сделай, пожалуйста, возможность регулировки размера панели. Очень крутая штука, но неудобно из-за масштаба, у меня 2к экран

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.06.04 21:03 
 

Good job.

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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Trading History - The best visual indicator of trade history. Shows closed and current deals on the chart. Closed deals are shown with a solid line, current ones - with a dotted line. Positive trades are displayed in aqua color, negative ones - in red color . The   panel displays the number of closed and current pips and their profit. The indicator is perfect for trading analysis.
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Info Tool
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Information panel displaying traded lots for pairs, as well as the minimum margin level and maximum drawdown.  The info panel will be indispensable when calculating the affiliate program and expert advisor tests. In the settings, you can add up to 10 of your favorite pairs, customize the panel display colors and its location. Check out my other products, maybe they will be useful to you.
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Telegram Pro
Aleksei Semenko
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Utility for informing in telegrams with a wide functionality -->>> English parameters menu version, Russian menu parameters version  here first 10 sales at $ 30, next 10 at $ 40 and so on Works correctly with Windows 10, Windows Server 2012 and above Can send notifications to channel or private messages : Signal name (it is convenient to send signals from several terminals to one channel) Opening an order (instrument, volume, order type, quote, take profit, stop loss, order number, opening time
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Joel L.
226
Joel L. 2024.03.10 02:34 
 

Very useful tool to see accurately the max drawdown the account reached while the EA is attached and working.

Dobronosss
79
Dobronosss 2023.08.22 17:19 
 

Алексей, сделай, пожалуйста, возможность регулировки размера панели. Очень крутая штука, но неудобно из-за масштаба, у меня 2к экран

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.06.04 21:03 
 

Good job.

Сергей
205
Сергей 2021.02.23 09:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aleksei Semenko
2232
Reply from developer Aleksei Semenko 2021.03.03 21:40
Дело в том, что графическое оформление в мт4 реализовано с привязкой по координатам, с кучей данных, чтобы отобразить одну строку необходимо написать несколько строк кода с привязками к углам и к координатам. Ввиду этого растягивание советника или стягивание ввиду отсутствия пар геморройное занятие, но в обновлении я сделаю так, что если пара не вписана будет просто пустое место. Цитирую: уровни без убытка и т.д. рисуются для всех ордеров игнорируя MN - я как то посчитал нелогичным считать безубыток ТОЛЬКО по меджик ордерам. Отдельно бай селл безубыток - в обновлении возможно реализую. Выбирать размещение - это то о чем я писал вначале. я не планировал это, а сейчас переделывать это очень громоздко. Выбирать цвет - в обновлении думаю этот пункт будет.
Work GTR
70
Work GTR 2021.02.22 22:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zemlyanin
36
Zemlyanin 2021.02.22 22:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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