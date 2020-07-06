Save Template
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
A very fast way to save your chart template.
Set the keyboard shortcut to further speed up the operation.
The script allows you to save a template with a specific prefix, with the current date or with the chart timeframe. The symbol is saved automatically.
Script parameters:
- Prefix - prefix for the template name. Can be empty.
- With date - true = template name will containt current date
- With timeframe - true = template name will containt timeframe of the current chart