Spread Total
- Utilities
-
Sergei LopukhovНапишу скрипт, индикатор или советник по Вашему алгоритму (MQL 4)
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 25 February 2023
Informing the user about the size of the current spread.
A simple and convenient informant. You can place it anywhere on the chart (configurable in the input parameters).
Input parameters:
- text color
- text size
- text style
- binding to the corner of the graph
- horizontal offset from the anchor point
- vertical offset from the anchor point
- enabling (disabling) the "Show as background" function
Have a good trade to everyone!