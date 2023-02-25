Spread Total

Informing the user about the size of the current spread.

A simple and convenient informant. You can place it anywhere on the chart (configurable in the input parameters).

Input parameters:

- text color

- text size

- text style

- binding to the corner of the graph

- horizontal offset from the anchor point

- vertical offset from the anchor point

- enabling (disabling) the "Show as background" function

Have a good trade to everyone!
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5 (1)
Indicators
Простой, но полезный индикатор для контроля волатильности при внутридневной торговле. Индикатор наносит на текущий график уровни средней волатильности (ATR) за указанное количество дней. На текущем торговом дне уровни динамические и перемещаются в зависимости от минимума и максимума цены текущего дня в режиме "реального времени". Во входных параметрах мы задаем: - количество дней для расчета и отрисовки уровней среднего АТР - цвет линий уровней среднего АТР - толщину линий уровней среднего АТР
FREE
AverageTrueRange
Sergei Lopukhov
Indicators
A simple but useful indicator for controlling volatility in intraday trading. The indicator plots the average volatility (ATR) levels for the specified number of days on the current chart. On the current trading day, the levels are dynamic and move depending on the minimum and maximum prices of the current day in "real time" mode. In the input parameters we specify: - the number of days to calculate and draw the ATR levels - color of the ATP level lines - the thickness of the ATR level li
FREE
Spread and trend
Sergei Lopukhov
Utilities
Информирование пользователя о величине текущего спрэда цветом, в зависимости от тренда. Простой и удобный информатор. Расположить можно в любом месте графика (настраивается во входных параметрах). При активном индикаторе наносим на график горизонтальную линию цветом, указанным во входных параметрах. Эта линия будет (по Вашему мнению) точкой разворота тренда. Если цена будет ниже линии - цвет величины спрэда будет окрашен в цвет "медвежьего" тренда, если цена буде выше линии - цвет величины спрэ
FREE
Tags on transactions
Sergei Lopukhov
Utilities
Простая и полезная утилита для нанесения меток на открытые сделки. При запуске скрипта он ищет все открытые сделки и наносит метки на время и цену открытия сделки. Сделки в лонг обозначаются синим цветом, сделки в шорт обозначаются красным цветом. Есть два варианта нанесения меток: - с учетом текущего спрэда (по Ask) - без учета текущего спрэда (по Bid) Входных параметров нет. Всем профита!
FREE
SL InfoPanel
Sergei Lopukhov
Utilities
SL InfoPanel is an information panel that displays operational trading information on the current instrument. The panel contains the following information: The first column: The fixed profit for the specified period of time and the percentage of this profit to the current deposit (the time period is configured in the "Account History"). The value is colored blue if there is a profit and red if there is a loss. Open Long orders (number of lots/number of orders). Open Short orders (number of l
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