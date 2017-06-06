Trade Direction 4

This simple indicator helps defining the most probable trend direction, its duration and intensity, as well as estimate the possible range of price fluctuations.

You can see at a glance, at which direction the price is moving, how long the trend lasts and how powerful it is.

All this makes the indicator an easy-to-use trend trading system both for novice and experienced traders.





Parameters



Period - averaging period for the indicator calculation.

- averaging period for the indicator calculation. Deviation - indicator deviation.

- indicator deviation. Lag - calculation base (number of bars).





Indicator buffer numbers

0 - BUY signal, 1 - SELL signal, 2 - upper level, 3 - lower level.