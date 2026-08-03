Totz Visual Risk Calculator

📌 Project Overview

Totz Visual Risk Calculator EA is an interactive, on-chart Risk Management panel for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It replaces manual position size calculations by automatically computing appropriate lot sizes based on visual, draggable Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) lines.

Key Features

  • Automated Risk Calculation: Lot sizing automatically adjusts to target a specific percentage of account balance or equity.

  • Interactive Visual Lines: Drag-and-drop horizontal lines directly on the chart to set Entry, SL, and TP.

  • One-Click Execution: Instant market orders, pending stops, and limit orders directly from the dashboard panel.

  • Trade Management: Emergency "Close All" button for quick risk mitigation.

  • Anti-Flood Protection: Cooldown timer prevents accidental order spamming.

  • Telegram Integration: Instant order and alert notifications sent to your Telegram chat.

🛠️ How to Install

  1. Open MT5 Data Folder:

    • Open MetaTrader 5.

    • Go to File Open Data Folder.

  2. Place the File:

    • Navigate to MQL5 Experts .

    • Paste your VisualRiskCalculator_EA.mq5 file into this folder.

  3. Compile the EA:

    • Return to MT5 and press F4 to open the MetaEditor.

    • In MetaEditor, find VisualRiskCalculator_EA.mq5 in the Navigator panel on the left and double-click it.

    • Click the Compile button at the top (or press F7 ). Ensure there are no red errors.

  4. Allow WebRequest (Required for Telegram Alerts):

  5. Attach to Chart:

    • In MT5, open the Navigator ( Ctrl + N ).

    • Drag VisualRiskCalculator_EA onto any chart.

🎮 How to Use

1. Setting Up Inputs

When attaching the EA, set your desired inputs:

  • Risk Percent ( InpRiskPercent ): Percentage of your account balance to risk per trade (e.g., 1.0 for 1%).

  • Telegram Settings: Enter your InpTGToken and InpTGChatID if you want alerts enabled.

2. Chart Interaction

  • Adjusting Levels: Click and drag the on-chart Entry, SL, or TP horizontal lines. The dashboard will instantly update the calculated lot size, cash risk, cash reward, and Risk-to-Reward ratio.

  • Toggling Mode: Click the MODE: BUY / SELL button on the panel to flip between Buy and Sell modes.

3. Executing Orders

Click any of the panel buttons to execute your setup:

  • EXECUTE INSTANT ORDER: Opens a market trade immediately using current Ask/Bid prices and calculated position size.

  • PLACE PENDING STOP: Places a Buy Stop or Sell Stop pending order at your drawn Entry line.

  • PLACE REVERSAL LIMIT: Places a Buy Limit or Sell Limit pending order at your drawn Entry line.

  • CLOSE ALL POSITIONS: Closes all active open positions on the current symbol.


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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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