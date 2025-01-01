DocumentationSections
This module of signals is based on the market models of the oscillator Bulls Power. The mechanism of making trade decisions based on signals obtained from the modules is described in a separate section.

Conditions of Generation of Signals

Below you can find the description of conditions when the module passes a signal to an Expert Advisor.

Signal Type

Description of Conditions

For buying

No signals for buying.

For selling
  • Reverse — the oscillator turned downwards and its value at the analyzed bar is above 0.

Bulls Power - Sell Signal

 

  • Divergence — the first analyzed peak of the oscillator is lower than the previous one, and the corresponding price peak is higher than the previous peak. In addition, the oscillator must not fall below the zero level.

Bulls Power - Sell Signal

No objections to buying

No signals.

No objections to selling

Value of the oscillator is greater than 0.

Note

Depending on the mode of operation of an Expert Advisor ("Every tick" or "Open prices only") an analyzed bar is either the current bar (with index 0), or the last formed bar (with index 1).

Adjustable Parameters

This module has the following adjustable parameters:

Parameter

Description

Weight

Weight of signal of the module in the interval 0 to 1.

PeriodBulls

Period of calculation of the oscillator.