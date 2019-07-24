change the chart background color to white when you test! because the arrows are in black color!



ADVICE:

1,timeframe:I prefer H1,H4,D1.

2,profitable points: for the purpose of scalper ,less than 20 pipes for each trade is better.

3,currency:i prefer EURUSD,USDJPY,GBPUSD

4,how to place orders: up arrows means to go long and down arrows means to go short. one trade each time .close the trades in 120 hours if the trades hasn't been executed .

5,lots amount:0.0001 of your total capital. for example ,if you have 1000usd ,you lots should be 1000*0.00001=0.1lots.





