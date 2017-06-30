Opposite

The EA "Opposite" is a full automated trading expert. The EA uses the hedging strategy as follows: He opens a buy and a sell position at one moment and closes one of the positions after reaching the take profit. Then he opens again two orders in two directions, but in one direction the lot size is bigger than in the other one. Thus one has two possibilities: Either one takes the profit in the direction with less lot size or one takes the profit in the direction with bigger lot size. In the last case, all positions will be closed. All further orders will be opened multiplied by a chosen factor.


Live Monitoring

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/305467


Basic facts

  • Minimum deposit: 1000 EUR / USD (for AUDCAD a smaller deposit is possible)
  • Timeframe: all timeframes allowed, it does not matter
  • Spread: as always, the lower the spread the better the profit
  • Currency Pairs: actually all pairs are possible, but best results found with EURUSD. Pairs including JPY need a larger balance


Settings

  • method: two methods are available, I recommend to choose the 2nd method, which allows closing all positions. Please check the difference by using the strategy tester.
  • round: two possibilities:
    • 'yes' means that a new cycle of orders is allowed
    • 'no' means that the current cycle of orders will be continued until the take profit is reached, then no orders will be opened.
  • Lots: initial starting lot size
  • maxLot: maximum allowed lot size
  • magic: magic number, for every new chart you have to use a different magic number
  • multiplication: factor by which the next position will be opened
  • TakeProfit
  • slippage
  • Percent: i.e. when set to 80%, then all positions will be closed then Equity divided by Balance is 80%.
  • Per: close orders in direction of higher lot size when reaching the profit calculated by TakeProfit times Per, example: Per=0.5, TakeProfit=300, then the positions will be closed after 150 winning pips.
  • add: after closing a position with take-profit, the EA adds the value to the TakeProfit. After a cycle is completed, the EA restarts with initial TakeProfit.
  • SLequity: the maximum allowed loss. When Balance minus Equity is larger than SLequity the EA closes all positions.
  • SLposition: EA closes a position if the loss of this position is larger as the value you have set.


My recommendations

(for balance = 1000 EUR / USD): I recommend the following settings for EURUSD or AUDCAD,

  • Use Method 2!
  • Round: 'Yes'
  • Lots: 0.01
  • multiplication: 1.1, a factor of 1 is possible too
  • TakeProfit = 300 or 200 for AUDCAD
  • Percent = 0
  • Per = 1
  • add = 50
  • no SL option


Note

In a long trend, the drawdown can be high! So be careful with the multiplication factor! By a simple calculation, one can show that the minimum recommended balance is enough to "survive" the last year (01/2016-01/2017). In 2014, during the Greek crisis, the balance is not enough. Use the strategy tester for individual settings for other currency pairs!

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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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